St. Mary’s Gov’t Operations for Juneteenth

St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, June 20.

The June 19 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities

Riverview Restaurant

The following county operations will be open June 19:

Convenience centers (9:30am – 5pm)

St. Andrew’s Landfill (8am – 4:30pm)

Great Mills Pool (11am – 5pm)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6am – noon)

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10am – 5pm)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (open 8am – 5:30pm)

Health Department Operations for the Holiday

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be closed on Monday, June 19. This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

