Sotterley to Host Common Ground Film Screening

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Historic Sotterley and St. Mary’s County Library invite the public to join them virtually at 7pm Wednesday, March 29, for a screening of “Talking and Walking Common Ground” followed by a panel discussion with several of the Sotterley descendants who are featured in the film. The descendants will discuss Sotterley’s mission, the importance of interpreting the realities of our shared history honestly, and the complex feelings that facing these realities can bring.

This program will be held free of charge, and you can join the virtual event by registering via the Zoom link on sotterley.org or on the St. Mary’s County Library events calendar found here. Guests will be able to participate in a question-and-answer session that evening via Chat.

About the film: “Talking and Walking Common Ground” is a short, interview-based film about Historic Sotterley’s Common Ground Initiative and Descendant Project. It features descendants of Sotterley enslaved and Sotterley owners sharing their stories in their own words.

The documentary was filmed with a grant from Maryland Heritage Area Authority and first screened at Historic Sotterley’s Day of Unity and Healing event in August 2022.

The discussion panel will include the film’s director, Merideth Taylor, and Sotterley descendants Gwen Bankins, Jan Briscoe, Martina Callum, Dante Eubanks, Jerome Spears, Trudy Taliaferro, and Angela Wilson.