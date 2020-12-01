Solar Task Force to Continue Meeting

The St. Mary’s County commissioners have approved a request from the county’s director of Land Use and Growth Management for the Solar Task Force to continue meeting beyond the original six-month schedule.

Director Bill Hunt told the commissioners that COVID-19 safety protocols precluded the task force from meeting regularly. More time is needed to complete the exploration of solar zoning and siting in the county, he said.

A report delivered to the commissioners during Director Hunt’s briefing gave general information on solar energy generation, state and local government roles in the solar project approval process, helpful in-state resources, and an overview of how other Maryland counties have approached solar siting.

The Solar Task Force will continue meeting monthly and present its findings in a final report before the county commissioners in June 2021.