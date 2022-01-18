Smith Named Community Development Executive Director

Taylor Smith, MSW, was named executive director of St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation on January 1, 2022.

“The Board of Directors hired Taylor in 2020 with an eye to the future. We are excited about the energy and innovation she brings to the corporation and pleased that she will be taking the helm in the new year,” said CDC Board Chair Michelle Russell.

Ms. Smith has held the position of associate director of St. Mary’s CDC since 2020. Within this role, she developed the resident services coordinator for the new Patuxent Cove Apartments on Pegg Road, an affordable housing community built by SMCDC and Conifer Reality LLC.

Ms. Smith moved to Southern Maryland from North Carolina. She attended Appalachian State University and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She continued her education at Appalachian to earn a Master of Social Work, with a concentration in organizations and communities.

“During my graduate program, I took a course about communities and learned about community development corporations [CDCs]. The course solidified my interest in community development and change-making on a large scale. My final project was researching CDCs across the nation, and I selected St. Mary’s County CDC as the agency of specific interest. That selection led me to this fine organization.”

SMCDC’s mission is to promote investment primarily in Lexington Park but is open to projects that will improve the quality of life and the economy in the surrounding area. The nonprofit encourages projects that improve infrastructure, increase economic development, and provide beautification such as art installations and murals. St. Mary’s CDC is always looking for new opportunities to make Historic Lexington Park the place to be.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be appointed to executive director,” Ms. Smith said. “I hope to use my education and experience to do some exciting things in Lexington Park. This community deserves it!”

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation 46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7; Lexington Park, MD 20653; 301-863-7700; ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org. www.StMarysCDC.org.