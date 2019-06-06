SMECO Hopes to Install Charging Stations

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative has submitted a request to the Maryland Public Service Commission, seeking the authorization to install up to 60 Charging Stations for electric vehicles in various locations throughout the cooperative’s service area over a pilot period of five years.

The electric cooperative has made plans to work with state, municipal, and local government entities to search for the best locations for public electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and SMECO plans to include Level 2 chargers and Direct Current Fast Chargers in their offerings.

SMECO has already received more than sufficient interest in EV charging stations from local governments that are hoping to provide the stations for use by the public. SMECO is planning to develop an application and a method of figuring out the most suitable locations for each of the chargers. An important consideration for the locations is the infrastructure that is already in place in the region.

If all goes well with the request, SMECO plans to kick off the pilot in 2020.

According to the Maryland Department of the Environment, the state has a goal of getting 60,000 electric vehicles on the roads by 2020 and 300,000 electric vehicles by 2025. Electric vehicles are also known as Zero Emission Vehicles, or ZEVs. The vehicles are able to produce zero tailpipe emissions. Having these vehicles on the road helps reduce pollution from motor vehicles, one of the largest contributing factors to Maryland’s ozone problem, according to Maryland.gov. The Department of the Environment says there are incentives to individual drivers, as well, since ZEVs using cost about a third of what it costs to operate a motor vehicle.

According to Maryland.gov, the state joined seven states to create a task force that is working on implementing ZEV programs across the country. The California Clean Cars Program, in which Maryland participates, requires car manufacturers to sell more ZEVs in the state.

