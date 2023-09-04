SMECO Has Speakers Bureau Available to Civic Groups

Groups and organizations looking for a program to fill a meeting agenda shouldn’t overlook the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative. The utility’s Speakers Bureau offers the expertise of SMECO employees who will be glad to present a program.

Speakers are available to cover a wide range of topics including how electric rates are designed, customer choice, electrical safety, reducing your electric bill, buying energy-efficient appliances, or the Members Helping Members program.

For more information on SMECO’s Speakers Bureau:

Fax requests to: Attn: Natalie Cotton, 301-274-1809

Mail requests to: SMECO, Attn: Natalie Cotton, PO Box 1937, Hughesville, MD 20637-1937

As a customer-owned cooperative, SMECO embraces the principle of commitment to the community. Over the years, the co-op has participated in charitable and civic events and has contributed funds to various programs that have helped improve the quality of life for its Southern Maryland neighbors. Employees donated time, thousands of dollars, and even blood to several organizations, and collectively SMECO employees pitch in together for the greater good.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.