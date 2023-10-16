SMECO Donates $10,000 to Local Groups

Sonja Cox, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative president and CEO, left, and Natalie Cotton, SMECO government affairs and community relations director, right, present a check to Danielle Manalansan and Lori Jennings-Harris of the St. Mary’s County Home Delivered Meals Program. (SMECO photo)

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recently received a $10,000 contribution from CoBank to award to local organizations that SMECO has supported with matching funds.

Each of the following received $2,500: Calvert County Meals on Wheels, Charles County Meals on Wheels, St. Mary’s County Home Delivered Meals Program, and Clements Cuties Foundation.

“Calvert County Meals on Wheels is thrilled to receive such a generous and timely donation from SMECO. Currently, we serve over one hundred senior residents of Calvert County, and as the demand for our services increases, we take on new meal recipients throughout the county. This combined contribution of $5,000 will pay for over 900 meals,” said Shirl Hendley, president.

Interested individuals can sign up to volunteer or donate online at their website.

Funds for the St. Mary’s County Home Delivered Meals Program will be used to provide meals for homebound individuals 60 and older. “We are fortunate in St. Mary’s County to offer a diversified Home Delivered Meals Program that assists older adults to age in place. Through generous donations, our team of volunteers provide well-balanced meals to the door of homebound seniors who are unable to cook or shop independently,” said Danielle Manalansan, program coordinator.

Charles County Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious hot and frozen meals to homebound clients in Charles County. During 2022, their staff and volunteers delivered over 40,000 meals.

“Local volunteers for these programs not only deliver nutritious food to vulnerable members of our community, they also provide valuable social connection for homebound individuals who may experience social isolation and loneliness,” said Sonja M. Cox, SMECO president and CEO. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support their efforts to feed Southern Maryland in multiple ways.”

The Clements Cuties Foundation raises awareness for childhood cancer and supports those with severe childhood illnesses. The Cuties originated in the 1970s and the traditional softball games for charity continue today. Donations can be made online at clementscutiesfoundation.org. Contributions help to pay for medical expenses and youngsters’ individual wishes, and they are used to fund memorial scholarships.

“SMECO is committed to our community and the local organizations that help our Southern Maryland residents,” said Natalie Cotton, SMECO government affairs and community relations director. “These groups work tirelessly to maximize every dollar donated to them.”

CoBank’s Sharing Success program is a $5 million fund to benefit cooperatives and the charitable groups they support. As a CoBank customer, SMECO was eligible to receive matching funds to be awarded to organizations it supports. CoBank and its customers have partnered to contribute $76 million in combined donations since 2012.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page and Twitter.