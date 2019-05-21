SMECO 75 Bike Ride Readies for 8th Year

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is gearing up for one of its major fundraisers. The SMECO 75 Bike Ride will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019.

As part of the company’s commitment to the community, each year SMECO raises money for different local charities. The two main fund-raisers are the SMECO 75 Bike Ride in June and the Annual Charity Golf Outing in October. Both events are supported by a group of volunteer employees, the SMECO executive team, and vendors.

At the eighth annual SMECO 75 Bike Ride, participants can choose from among three routes: 75 miles, 47 miles, or 29 miles. The race begins at SMECO’s Hughesville headquarters.

This year’s event will benefit the cooperative’s corporate charities for 2019, three local organizations that help people with disabilities: Spring Dell Center in Charles County, The Arc Southern Maryland in Calvert County; and Bay Community Support Services in St. Mary’s County.

Cyclists can register for the ride by visiting Active.com and searching for “SMECO 75” or by downloading a registration form. Sponsors also are being sought. For more information, contact Natalie Cotton at 301-274-4377 or at Natalie.Cotton@smeco.coop.

More than 386 cyclists registered to enjoy a ride in the Southern Maryland countryside and help raise money for local hospice organizations last year. In 2017, 475 cyclists joined the ride.

