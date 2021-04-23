Sign Up for CodeRED Weather Warnings

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has recently updated its account with OnSolve, providers of the CodeRED high-speed notification solution and the CodeRED Weather Warning service.

The no-charge update will allow message recipients to identify calls coming through the systems easily. Message recipient’s Caller ID will read OnSolve or 866-419-5000 for CodeRED calls and CodeRED Weather Warning calls; either OnSolve or the number 800-566-9780 will appear on Caller ID displays.

The CodeRED system provides St. Mary’s County officials the ability to deliver messages to targeted areas or the entire county quickly.

If you are not sure that you are included in the database, log onto https://www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp and follow the “CodeRED Signup” link. You can also text SMCEMA to 99411 to enroll your information from your mobile phone. Registration is recommended for all businesses, individuals who have unlisted phone numbers, those who have changed their phone number or address within the past year, and those who use a cellular phone or VoIP phone as their primary number.

CodeRED Weather Warning is an opt-in-only weather warning product that taps into the National Weather Service’s Storm Based Warnings. CodeRED Weather Warning automatically alerts affected citizens in the path of severe weather just moments after a warning has been issued. Citizens can opt-in for Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm, and Flash Flood warnings.

Residents can dial the number displayed on their Caller ID to hear the last message delivered.

“This will greatly reduce the number of inbound inquiries handled by our office and will offer residents an immediate replay of the message,” said Stephen Walker, director of emergency services.