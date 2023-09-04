Short-Term Funding Measure Would Avert Govt. Shutdown

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, September 4, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The White House has asked Congress to pass a short-term funding measure to keep the government operating after the current budget year ends September 30, reports Federal Times. Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she won’t vote to keep the government open unless the GOP-controlled House launches an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, reports HuffPost on Yahoo!News.

Seven of 10 voters polled in nonprofit Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s survey said they were concerned there will be a shutdown because Congress will be unable to reach an agreement on a new budget before the fiscal year ends, reports USA Today on MSN. Voters are increasingly concerned about the economic damage created by political brinksmanship and the interruption of government services, according to the poll released last week.

The Defense Department has launched a website for the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office to provide information concerning the AARO and its efforts to understand and resolve unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPS, more commonly known as UFOs, reports CNN. By fall, the site should include a form where federal government employees, contractors, and service members with knowledge of US programs can make reports of activities related to UAPs. A separate reporting mechanism for the general public will be available at some point in the coming months.

A Republican provision in the House’s fiscal 2024 defense policy bill would block the DoD from implementing the president’s seven climate change executive orders, which seek to achieve net-zero emissions in all federal agencies by 2050, reports Defense News. DoD is responsible for 1% of US emissions.

A NASA spacecraft around the moon may have found the crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander, reports The Associated Press. The Luna 25 lander slammed into the moon last month. Based on observations by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA said Thursday that it appears the impact created a crater 33 feet across.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is bringing the first-ever asteroid sample back to Earth this month, reports Earth.com. OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security–Regolith Explorer) will land in the desert at DoD’s Utah Test and Training Range. “We are now mere weeks away from receiving a piece of solar system history on Earth, and this successful drop test ensures we’re ready. Pristine material from asteroid Bennu will help shed light on the formation of our solar system 4.5 billion years ago, and perhaps even on how life on Earth began,” said Nicola Fox, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. One of the concerns of some people revolves around the possibility, however unlikely, that the asteroid sample could contain extraterrestrial microorganisms or substances harmful to life on Earth.

Lockheed Martin has delivered the final Phase 1 Initial Prototype 5G testbed variant to the Marine Corps, reports C4ISRNET. Mobile network experimentation is set to begin at USMC Base Camp Pendleton in California. Fifth-generation wireless tech boasts reduced latency and faster speed, attributes DoD says are critical.

The USS Zumwalt is getting hypersonic missile upgrades at HII in Mississippi, reports Navy Times. The service aims to field hypersonic weapons on the Zumwalt by 2025, and Lockheed Martin announced in February it was preparing a ship-based hypersonic missile launcher for flight tests in 2024.

Lockheed Martin said it will establish an F-16 training center in Romania, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine. The facility might eventually train Ukrainian pilots and other regional users of the fighter jet.

Engineers at the University of California Davis Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department have been designing drones that might be the latest technology to help detect wildfires as soon as they break out, reports WSAZ.com. The drones, “octocopters,” are equipped with detectors that can sniff out smoke.

Booz Allen Hamilton has opened a new Pax River Mission Systems Integration Facility in California, MD, reports Business Wire. The 20,000-square-foot facility provides a first-of-its-kind space in the region to rapidly design, develop, prototype, integrate, test, and evaluate solutions that address the warfighter’s evolving needs. The federal contractor is also adding jobs with its Norfolk, VA, business services hub expansion, reports Daily Press.

The Greater Baltimore Committee has submitted an application to the US Economic Development Administration for Baltimore to potentially become a federally designated Tech Hub, reports Baltimore Fishbowl. The EDA will choose 20 regions across the country for the designation of Tech Hub. The designation will give each region access to a portion of $10 billion in funding to stimulate the growth of tech markets that are on the rise.

The Maryland Innovation Initiative has invested in new programs at two state universities, reports TEDCO. A program at Bowie State University will offer technical support services to startups and other businesses interested in tech-based services. At Frostburg State University, funds were awarded for the Bobcat Innovation Launch Pad and to study the feasibility of establishing a Regional Cyber Security Operations Center for Western Maryland.

The British Royal Navy said its submarine hunting frigates and P8 Poseidon patrol aircraft have monitored movements of the Russian Navy in the Channel, North Sea and North Atlantic, without specifying when the operation had taken place, reports Reuters.

US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan, NY, said that a Russian-German man has been charges with smuggling microelectronics technology with military applications to Russia, for eventual use in that country’s war in Ukraine, reports Reuters. Arthur Petrov, a 33-year-old dual Russian-German citizen, was arrested last month in Cyprus at the US government’s request.

The Pentagon said last week that the US has seen no indication that Iran’s threat to commercial ships in the Arabian Gulf is calming down, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine. Evidence of harassment continues, a Pentagon spokesperson said. The US has sent Air Force F-35s, warships, and service members to the region. The Pentagon has developed contingency plans to put Marines on some commercial vessels in the region, but no decision has been made as yet to place them there.

The United States military wants an end to days of fighting between rival US-backed groups in east Syria, reports Military Times, warning it might help the resurgence of the Islamic State group. On any day, there are at least 900 US forces in that region, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. They work with the Syrian Democratic Forces to prevent an IS comeback.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles last week, reports Military Times. The launch occurred hours after the US flew at least one long-range bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against the North.

Soldiers and Marines who helped evacuate more than 124,000 civilians from Afghanistan in Kabul in August 2021 will be awarded Presidential Unit Citations, reports Military Times. The citation is the nation’s highest unit award and is presented for shared “exceptional heroism.”

Service members who have accumulated more than 90 days of leave are encouraged to check their balances to see if they need to use some of it by the end of the fiscal year, September 30, reminds Military Times. Defense officials have changed the rules about carrying leave.

West Point opened a nearly 200-year-old time capsule last month that contained old coins, reports Military Times. Among them were a 1795 5-cent coin, an 1800 Liberty dollar, 1818 25-cent coin, 10-cent and 1-cent coins from 1827, and an 1828 50-cent coin. There was also an Erie Canal commemorative medal dating to 1826.

An Annapolis, MD, teen has been named the 2023 Military Child of the Year for the Navy, reports Military Families Magazine. After high school, Jemma Bates won’t be straying too far from her father’s footsteps — or her ZIP code. She plans to attend the US Naval Academy and wants to pursue a career as a fighter pilot.

Contracts:

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $7,900,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for hardware systems, system management solutions, components, customizable sustainment strategies, non-personal services and continuous technology upgrades. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 30, 2033. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W15P7T-23-D-0003).

Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $156,372,092 modification (P00011) to contract W58RGZ-20-F-0464 for procurement of Apache Attack Helicopter Fire Control Radar and other support hardware and auxiliary services. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida; and Linthicum Heights, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Australia) funds in the amount of $156,372,092 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $34,977,385 modification (P00023) to previously awarded delivery order FA8806-22-F-0009 for the Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System decommissioning at Space Defense Operations Center. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to from $50,102,601 to $85,079,986. Work will be performed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Schriever SFB, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $11,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded a $19,164,050 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering and technical services for training Navy and Marine Corps military and civilian personnel in the installation, operation, and maintenance of the F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft active electronically scanned array radar. Work will be performed in Lemoore, California (16.67%) (labor surplus area); Miramar, California (16.67%); Oceana, Virginia (16.67%); Beaufort, South Carolina (16.67%); North Island, California (16.67%); Kuwait (15.65%); and China Lake, California (1%) (labor surplus area), and is expected to be completed in August 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 US Code 3204 (a)(1). Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6852023D0013).

Web Business Solutions Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia, is being awarded a $16,188,692 firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursement (travel only) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period providing instructional and administrative services for the modernization of the Senior Enlisted Blended Seminar Program in support of the Marine Corps College of Distance Education and Training, Marine Corps University. This support will implement and sustain mission capabilities through execution of critical requirements derived from a comprehensive communications program. Work will be performed across four locations: Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Virginia (25%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (25%); Camp Pendleton, California (25%); and Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan (25%), with an expected completion date of Aug. 31, 2028. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with three proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M00264-23-D-0016).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $14,105,313 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0037) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for the installation of MQ-4C Triton ground segments mobile operating base (MOB), one primary and secondary and MOB two primary and secondary, as well as the performance of post installation site acceptance testing for the government of Australia. Additionally, this order exercises options to provide software loads for the MOB one primary and secondary and the MOB two primary. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia (77.14%); Symonston, Australia (7.75%); San Diego, California (7.74%); Waco, Texas (2.3%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.42%); and various locations within the continental US (3.65%) and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Royal Australian Air Force Cooperative funds in the amount of $14,105,313 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Applied Physical Sciences Corp. Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $13,259,701 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N66001-23-C-0037 to develop innovative payloads to conduct acoustic warfare to counter active surface sonars. Work will be performed in Orange, California; Groton, Connecticut; Pawcatuck, Connecticut; Concord, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; and Reston, Virginia. Funds in the amount of $2,400,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 funds will be obligated using research, development, test and evaluation funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This three-year contract includes one option period which, if exercised, will bring the potential value of this contract to an estimated $25,801,604. The period of performance of the base award is from Sept. 1, 2023, to April 31, 2025. If all option periods are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Aug. 31, 2026. This contract was competitively procured via a DARPA broad agency announcement solicitation (HR001123S0007) on the beta.SAM.gov website. Five proposals were received and two were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded an $11,905,278 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0060). This modification provides additional fleet support representatives to provide technical support for site stand-up and Fifth Fleet support, in support of ensuring that the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial system (UAS) aircraft are mission-capable for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions supporting aircraft early operational capability and initial operating capability for the Navy and government of Australia MQ-4C Triton UAS assets. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia (48.9%); San Diego, California (11.8%); Salt Lake City, Utah (11.5%); Mayport, Florida (9.5%); Linthicum, Maryland (4.6%); Chantilly, Virginia (4%); and various locations outside the continental US (9.7%) and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,100,000 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $26,815,638 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost reimbursement contract for business development office professional support services. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with an Aug. 31, 2028, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300-23-D-0005).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $90,813,723 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2109 for engineering, technical, trade, and program management support of industrial type work for submarine availabilities, facilities, and conversion. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (90%); Kings Bay, Georgia (3%); Bremerton, Washington (2%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2%); Kittery, Maine (2%); and Groton, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,050,000 (79%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $173,000 (13%); fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $100,427 (7%); and fiscal 2023 research development test and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $10,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington DC, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $81,297,820 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2300 to exercise options for Littoral Combat Ship class design support and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (31%); Washington, DC (30%); Marinette, Wisconsin (23%); and Moorestown, New Jersey (16%), and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) cost to complete funds in the amount of $4,685,252 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-2300).

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $67,811,401 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-5151 to exercise options for ship integration and test of the Aegis Weapon System. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (41%); San Diego, California (10%); Bath, Maine (9%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (9%); Norfolk, Virginia (8%); Devesulu, Romania (5%); Redzikowo, Poland (5%); Washington, DC (3%); Mayport, Florida (2%); and various places each below one percent (8%) and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $6,596,592 (50%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $1,924,093 (15%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $1,236,487 (9%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $1,143,884 (9%); fiscal 2023 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $1,002,009 (8%); fiscal 2023 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $576,892 (4%); fiscal 2022 other procurement, Navy funds in the amount of $277,020 (2%); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $267,691 (2%); and fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy in the amount of $138,420 (1%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $6,596,592 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,907,128 cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price incentive modification (P00042) to contract FA4610-22-C-0006 to provide management, operations, maintenance, and support services to launch programs for unconventional fuels, cryogenics, and fuels accountability, personnel protective equipment, hazardous operations support, fleet management, systems and safety engineering, training, transient alert, and aerospace ground equipment. Work will be performed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; Patrick SFB, Florida; and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,907,128 are being obligated at the time of award. The 30th Contracting Squadron, Vandenberg SFB, California, is the contracting activity.

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded an $18,031,975 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Wilmington, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,031,975 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912PM-23-C-0015).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

