Shakespeare Heads to St. Mary’s City

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The Newtowne Players are taking the show on the road. The theater troupe will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Historic St. Mary’s City.

Performances will be held outside on the State House lawn Thursdays through Saturdays, August 11-20, 2022, at 7 each evening.

This Shakespeare in the City production is being held in collaboration with HSMC.

​First performed around 1596, Shakespeare’s comic fantasy of four lovers who find themselves bewitched by fairies is a sly reckoning with love, jealousy, and marriage. For centuries it’s been one of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays.

Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have the fairy, Puck, make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing each other while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. In the end, Puck reverses the magic, and the two couples reconcile and marry.

Tickets: adults $18; seniors/students/military $15; and children $13. Purchase tickets here.

This show takes place outdoors. Bring blankets, chairs and bug spray. There will be no cash sales for this performance. Tickets bought online will be the only tickets accepted.

Venue: St. Mary’s City, 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, MD.

Beth Sanford will be directing the play, with assistant director Kenny Faison. Producers will be Aaron Meisinger and Jenny Meisinger.