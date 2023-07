Senior Rides Seeks Volunteer Drivers

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 · Leave a Comment

(Pixabay.com photo)

If you are looking for a way to get involved in the community, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services just might have the right opportunity for you.

Volunteer drivers are being sought for the Senior Rides program.

Contact Melissa Beauvais at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1066.

For a list of other activities at the Loffler center click here.