Senators Urge Expansion of F-35 Foreign Military Sales

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Republican Sens. Marco Rubio (FL) and Pat Toomey (PA) are leading the case that the US-led F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program should be expanded with additional foreign sales to create a stronger coalition of allies, reports Military.com. “Far from simply being a product of the United States’ alliances, we believe the F-35 program today is a tool to strengthen these very alliances and help grow new ones,” the letter reads.

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael C. Nesbitt, executive officer of the Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron 106, was relieved of his duties, reports Military Times, “due to a loss of trust and confidence to fulfill his responsibilities.”

A legal opinion from the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals says court-martialing military retirees is unconstitutional — and the reason concerns the issue of retirement pay, reports Military.com.

The Department of the Navy reminded sailors and Marines last week of its current policy regarding substance abuse prohibiting the “use, ingestion, consumption, or application of cannabinoid formulations made or derived from hemp or marijuana,” reports News4JAX in Florida.

The Associated Press reports recent test flights of a high-altitude balloon that launched from Baltic, South Dakota, were part of a project to develop all-weather radar-imaging capability from the stratosphere. No surveillance of civilians was conducted, according to the Pentagon.

Some key lawmakers are leading the charge to make a new US space service a reality, reports National Public Radio. The House and the Senate have both proposed plans for Space Force in their versions of the annual defense bill.

SpaceX is working on a new launch system called Starship, which the company founder Elon Musk thinks could lower the cost of spaceflight 100 to 1,000 times by being fully reusable, reports Business Insider. The Starhopper Starship prototype made its first untethered flight late last month, reports Space.com.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the identification process on remains of Americans returned to the US last year by the North Koreans. DPAA “has identified 11 servicemen from those remains and we expect more than 20 additional IDs in the coming weeks,” a DPAA spokesman told Stars and Stripes.

The remains of Air Force pilot Col. Roy Knight Jr. whose plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War have been returned to Texas by a commercial jet flown by his son, reports Air Force Times. DPAA says Col. Knight’s remains were accounted for in June.

Retired nuclear submarine commander Capt. James Bryant filed suit against the Navy to gain access to records classified for more than a half-century after the sinking of USS Thresher, reports USNI News.

On Thursday, Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire became the first guard base to receive a next-generation KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker plane, reports UPI.

The Pentagon is investigating whether friendly fire resulted in the death of Marine Gunnery Sgt. Scott Koppenhafer in Iraq over the weekend, reports Fox News.

Contracts:

BMK Ventures Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $10,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hospital equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with 88 responses received; 20 contracts have been awarded to date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 11, 2024, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DH-19-D-0013).

