Senate Compromise Ends Gov’t. Shutdown

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the Internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

A bipartisan group of negotiators in the Senate prevailed with leadership, reports The Washington Post, trading Democratic support for reopening the government for a commitment by Republicans to hold a vote resolving the status of young undocumented immigrants by mid-February. The federal government shutdown lasted roughly 60 hours.

Some financial institutions with large numbers of military customers had planned to help ease troops’ financial stress in the event a government shutdown interfered with their Feb. 1 paychecks, reports Defense News.

Navy Times has come up with its list of the top 5 naval bases. The criteria? Sun, surf, food and activities helped put some installations on the list.

The US State Department approved a $6.53 billion sale of F-35s to Belgium, reports Defense News, opening the door to an expedited purchase once that country selects its future fighter.

The deal would cover 34 F-35As.

The Navy’s decision to level criminal charges against the commanding officers of the destroyers Fitzgerald and John S. McCain is forcing the surface warfare world into a grim reckoning on how it operates, and the consequences of sailors dying on a leader’s watch, reports Navy Times.

The Chinese government accused the US of trespassing in its territorial waters when a US guided missile destroyer sailed near a disputed shoal, reports Navy Times. China’s Global Times is calling the US a trouble-maker, Reuters reports. A commentary in the newspaper said US moves in the South China Sea like last week’s freedom of navigation operation will only cause China to strengthen its deployments in the disputed waterway. The Philippines said it won’t get embroiled in this fresh spat between the US and China, reports Stars and Stripes.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

