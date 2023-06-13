School Summer Meals Program Has Begun

St. Mary’s County Public Schools Judy Center Early Learning Hubs and Food and Nutrition Services is pleased to announce its free summer meals program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library, Department of Social Services, and a grant from the US Department of Agriculture.

Children and their families will be able to access a free and nutritious meal Monday through Friday for 10 weeks during the summer. Meals for children 18 and younger are free. The cost of meals for adults accompanying their children will be covered by the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services.

Beginning on Monday, June 12, 2023, to Friday, June 30, 2023, all Fridays in July, and again on July 31, 2023, to August 18, 2023, the Lexington Park Library will host Lunch at the Library. Students and their families may visit the library from noon to 1pm to receive a nutritious meal. Participants will be provided with take-home activities sponsored by the Judy Center.

Beginning on Monday, July 3, 2023, to Thursday, July 28, 2023, the SMCPS’ Judy Center Lunch and Learn will operate at George Washington Carver Elementary School from 11am to 12:30pm.

Meals will be served at the Lexington Park Library on Fridays in July. Children and their parents/guardians may visit the site for a meal and a fun learning activity provided by Judy Center staff and their partners. Schools are closed on Fridays in July, and families will have access to Lunch at the Library from noon to 1pm.

For additional information regarding lunch, email Food and Nutrition Services at [email protected].