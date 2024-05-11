Mental Health Resource Fair Set

(Pixabay.com photo by geralt)

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host the Surf the Mental Health & Wellness Wave Resource and Education Fair on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to 3pm at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown.

Community members will be able to receive free health screenings, resources, meet with mental and behavioral health providers, and visit with certified therapy animals from Pets on Wheels.

Interact with and gather information from more than 35 mental health and wellness vendors. There will be numerous guest speakers and presentations on several different mental health and wellness topics.

In addition, there will be food and drinks to purchase, door prizes, and lots of fun. Get more information here.