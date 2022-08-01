Save the Date for Naval Aviation Panel

Mark your calendar for The Patuxent Partnership‘s next panel discussion with the Association of Naval Aviation. The topic for the September 14 event will be “Naval Aviation Programs Are Soaring.”

The panel will be held from 5 to 7 pm at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Flight Technology Hall in Lexington Park with keynote speaker VADM Francis D. “Spanky” Morley, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development & Acquisition.

Agenda

5 pm –Hors d’oeuvres and libations

5:30 pm — Panel begins

Panelists:

Jeanine Corzine, SES, Director, Targeting and Kinetic Effects Group, NAWCAD

Susan Deguzman, SES, Director (acting) Engineering and Cyber Warfare Group, NAVAIR

Roy Harris, SES, Executive Director for Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC)

Neal Rothback, SES, Deputy PEO (A)

Ann Wood, SES, Director, Product Support Management Integration Sustainment Group, NAVAIR

Registration is available here. Cost is $15 paid in advance by noon September 13 or $25 at the door.

Attire will be business casual / military uniform of the day.

TPP does not provide refunds for canceled registrations. Proceeds after expenses go toward the Association of Naval Aviation Squadron 18 scholarship fund and other STEM programs and initiatives in Southern Maryland.

