Save the Date for Juneteenth Celebration

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, April 3, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Juneteenth Emancipation Day celebration on June 19, 1900, in Texas. (Austin, TX, Public Library’s The Portal to Texas History photo)

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions is excited to host its annual Juneteenth African-American heritage celebration on June 17 in Lexington Park.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the US. The name is derived from combining “June” and “nineteenth.” The day is celebrated on the anniversary of the order issued on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas.

Entertainers, Vendors Sought

“Each year we expand and grow with new sponsors, vendors, entertainment and attendees from the community,” local organizers write on the group’s website. “We do our absolute best to provide enough seating and covered areas, but we do encourage you to bring your own lawn chair. We provide local entertainers an opportunity to showcase their music. We welcome all sorts of music entertainment in celebration of the African-American heritage.”

Those interested in providing entertainment should contact the group at the link provided above.

The event is possible due to the continuous support from local businesses and organizations. Please consider supporting the event by vending, taking out an ad in the day’s program booklet, or making an in-kind donation.