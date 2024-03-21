Rumbaugh Keynote Speaker at Summit

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, March 21, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Russell Rumbaugh, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Comptroller), is the scheduled keynote speaker for The Patuxent Partnership‘s 2024 Defense Summit.

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 8am – 4:45pm

University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland | 44219 Airport Road | California, MD

The agenda below is subject to change.

7:30-8am Check-in / Coffee / Networking

8-8:15am Welcome and introduction of Keynote Speaker with Bonnie M. Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership and Steve Spehn, Deputy Science Advisor, U.S. European Command

8:15-9am Keynote Speaker The Honorable Russell Rumbaugh, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Comptroller)

9-9:50am The Leveling Effect of Technology on U.S. Maritime Operations

RADM Robert Girrier, USN (ret), Senior Fellow, Center for Naval Analyses; President Emeritus & Board Director, Pacific Forum International

Steven Wills, PhD, Navalist, Center for Maritime Strategy, Navy League of the United States

9:50-10:10am Coffee Break / Exhibits

10:10-11:10am Replicator – Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Autonomous Panel

Panelists:

Michael Dodd, Principal, National Security Innovation Capital, Defense Innovation Unit

Michael McGuinness, Science Advisor / OSD R&E LNO, U.S. European Command

Ron Polcawich, PhD, Program Manager, Army Service Representative, Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER) Program, OUSD(R&E) (invited)

11:10-Noon Alex Lovett, Director, Prototypes and Experiments for Mission Capabilities (MC) (invited)

Noon-1pm Lunch / Networking / Exhibits

Thank you to sponsor Resource Management Concepts Inc.

1-1:45pm Big Navy acquisition – Accomplishments and Challenges. VADM Frank “Spanky” Morley, Principal Military Deputy, Assistant of the Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition

1:45-2:30pm The Navy’s Arsenal. Ashley Johnson, Technical Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

2:30-2:45pm Coffee Break / Exhibits

2:45-4:15pm NAVAIR: Transformational Thinking – Meeting the needs of the Warfighter

Moderator: Mr. Tom Rudowsky, Deputy Commander, NAVAIR

Panelists:

Steve Cricchi, Executive Director, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

RDML Joseph Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Naval Air Systems Command

VADM Joe Rixey (ret), Vice President, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Lockheed Martin Corporation Government Affairs

RADM Mark Darrah, USN (ret), Deputy VP, F35 Solutions, Electronic Systems, BAE Systems, Inc.

4:15-4:30pm Closing Remarks. Steve Spehn, Deputy Science Advisor, U.S. European Command

4:30-4:45pm The Last Word. Tom Rudowsky, Deputy Commander, NAVAIR

Register is open here.

NOTE: Pre-registration for this event will close on Monday, March 25, at noon or until the event reaches max capacity. If this happens, walk-ins will be accepted at the door; however, the walk-in registration fee will have to be paid.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.