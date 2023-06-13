Rotary Donates $10,000 to St. Mary’s Caring

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s Caring soup kitchen has received a $10,000 grant to support the purchase of equipment for the organization’s new building in Great Mills. The grant was funded through the Leonardtown Rotary Club’s Foundation and matched by Rotary District 7620.

“Rotary’s mission is focused on making a positive difference in the community,” said Robin Finnacom, Leonardtown Rotary president. “St. Mary’s Caring supports families every day. It is the only full-time soup kitchen in Southern Maryland, and we are proud to provide them a grant to further their success.”

St. Mary’s Caring Director Kristine Millen explained that the grant was put to immediate use.

“The funds were used to purchase a commercial-grade double convection oven which greatly expands our capacity to provide nourishing meals. We are so very grateful to Rotary for this generous donation that will help ever so many in St. Mary’s County as we fulfill our mission of providing free meals to those in need,” she said.

Leonardtown Rotary’s meetings are held on Thursdays at 7:45am on the second floor of the Town Office Building. The meetings are open to the public. Leonardtown Rotary Club is a part of Rotary International.

St. Mary’s Caring accepts volunteer support and donations to provide for those in need. Click on the link above for more information.