RADM Rock Will Give Pax River Updates

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, August 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will host an Updates on Patuxent River briefing by RADM Charles Rock, Commandant of Naval District Washington, from 8 to 9:30 am Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in Center Hall, Building 2 at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

Check-in and coffee will begin at 7:30 a.m. Advanced registration is requested to manage catering and seating. There is no cost for the program. Register here.

Other Upcoming Events

Keep an eye for details and registration information for these events:

Poseidon & Triton: Welcome to the Family

Association of Naval Aviation Panel

5 to 7 pm Sept. 21 at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall in Lexington Park. $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Click here to register.

Keynote speaker and moderator will be RADM Trey Wheeler, Commander, Patrol Reconnaissance Group in Norfolk. Panelists will be:

Sean Burke, Major Program Manager, Persistent Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MQ-4C Triton), PMA-262

Angie Knappenberger, SES, Deputy Director of Air Warfare (OPNAV N98B), Pentagon

Capt. Tony Rossi, Major Program Manager, Maritime Patrol & Reconnaissance Aircraft (P-3/P-8), PMA-290

RADM Dean Peters (invited), Program Executive Officer for AIR ASW, Assault & Special Mission Programs (PEO(A)

Introduction to NAWCAD & Patuxent River

With Leslie Taylor Executive Director, NAWCAD; Deputy Assistant Commander for Test and Evaluation, NAVAIR Wednesday, Sept. 27, 8 to 9:30 am at the University of Mary Washington in Dahlgren. Coffee and check-in will begin at 7:30 am. Click here to register.

NAWCAD Industry Day

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California. Starts at 8 am.

TPP Annual Meeting

Oct. 31. Click here to register.

The Arctic Domain & National Security

Patuxent Defense Forum

Dec. 13

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. The Partnership also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

