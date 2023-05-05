Quilts on Display at Lex Park Library

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 5, 2023 · Leave a Comment

“Houses” and “Navy” by Pat Merrill.

The Pax River Quilters Guild currently has a show at the Lexington Park Library. Quilts made by members will be on display throughout May.

More than 20 handcrafted quilts created by members of the Pax River Quilters’ Guild are featured at the library’s gallery.

Participating artists include Donna Bradburn, Joyce Danaher, Theresa Harger, Janice Hummel, Jean Illingworth, Pat Merrill, Deb Milton, Jean Moulds, Joan Shimski, and Tammy Tilghman, according to the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

“Pax River Quilters Guild was formed in 1992 to promote cooperation and the exchange of ideas among quilter and to further the education and skills of our members. We are a 501c 3 non profit organization promoting and engaging in philanthropic activities by making and donating quilts for various organizations such has Quilts of Valor, Project Linus, Hospice of St. Mary’s, and Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to name a few,” reads the guild’s website.

Admission to the gallery is free during regular library hours.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, MD.

The guild meets on the second Monday of the month at Good Samaritan Luthran Church at 20850 Langley Road in Lexington Park.