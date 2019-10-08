QuickBooks Training: Registration Open

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC still has openings for members of the business community to participate in its QuickBooks Online Training Sessions. In advance of your end-of-the-year questions, the AAAC team can give you the answers.

These QuickBooks Online Training Sessions are fun and informative “mini” sessions providing opportunities for business people to learn about various topics of interest, ask questions, and get the answers they need.

To enhance the learning experience, the sessions at Askey, Askey & Associates encourage attendees to meet others who use QuickBooks online. Here you can gather additional tips, post problems, and share ideas.

Brushing Up on QuickBooks Online, these sessions are scheduled for:

Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Leonardtown Office

Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the La Plata Office

Closing Out the Year and Getting Ready for Tax Preparation, these sessions are scheduled for:

Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the La Plata Office

Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Leonardtown Office

QuickBook Sessions are held 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Each User Group session is $50 per person and includes a continental breakfast.

Seating is limited. Call 301- 475-5671 or click here to reserve your space today. The RSVP cut-off date is one week prior to the session.

Cancellation policy is 72 hours.

About Askey, Askey & Associates

Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC is a certified public accounting firm located in Southern Maryland, with offices in Leonardtown (St. Mary’s County), La Plata and Waldorf (Charles County).

The firm offers an array of capabilities in the following service categories:

Tax Preparation and Planning

Audit and Accounting

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Management and Business Growth Consulting Services

Management Information System and Application Services

Wealth Management Services

Contact Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, at either full-service office in Leonardtown or La Plata.

Leonardtown: 23507 Hollywood Road, P.O. Box 662, Leonardtown, MD 20650, phone: 301-475-5671.

La Plata: 105 Centennial Street, Suite D, La Plata, MD 20646, phone: 301-934-5780.

For more about Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC, visit their Leader member page, Facebook or LinkedIn.