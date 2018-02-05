Pax Welcomes 1st Italian-Built F-35B

The first F-35B assembled outside of the US landed at NAS Patuxent River on Jan. 31 after completing a transatlantic flight from Cameri Air Base in Italy, reports DVIDS.

DefSec James Mattis has ordered a review of how the DoD uses GPS-enabled technology, reports Military Times. The review is partly motivated by the recent publication of a global heat map that revealed popular running paths on secure military facilities.

The Pentagon’s acquisition system has officially been split in two, reports Defense News. Now, officials say, comes the hard part. On Feb. 1, workers who report to the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics have a new boss. Per Congressional requirements, the office has been split into two new groups – the undersecretaries of defense for research and engineering and acquisition and sustainment.

Air Force Times reports the 19th Air Force’s fleet of T-6 trainers were grounded after 13 unexplained events, such as hypoxia, in a single week, Air Education and Training Command said last week. The bulk of the unexplained physiological events ― 10 of them ― occurred at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

An SM-3 Block IIA missile test shot fired from an Aegis Ashore test site in Hawaii last week did not hit its target after a successful launch, USNI News reports.

The Motley Fool reports the Navy is getting a new laser cannon. Weighing in at perhaps 500 kilowatts in power output and bearing a $100 million-plus price tag, it will be the Navy’s biggest and most powerful and expensive laser yet.

Seventeen sailors from the destroyers USS Fitzgerald and John S. McCain have received nonjudicial punishment for their roles in last summer’s West Pacific collisions that killed 17 sailors, Navy Times reports. The Navy also plans to reverse a guilty verdict it handed out to an officer from the Fitzgerald for involvement in the June 17 collision off Japan.

Republican congressional leaders are confident the federal government won’t shut down again next week, even though a full-year budget deal won’t be completed by Feb. 8, reports Army Times.

The Trump administration has accused Syria of producing and using “new kinds of weapons” to deliver deadly chemicals despite committing to abolish its program in 2013, and said the world must find a way to stop it, reports The Associated Press.

Military health officials say there have been no fatalities as a result of vaping, reports Military Times. The statement from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner comes after the Army Public Health Center retracted a report that two Marines had died as a result of seizures induced by vaping. The Calvert County commissioners voted to phase in paid EMS personnel, reports Conduit Street. The decision made last week will help address the challenges of a growing number of emergency calls, timely response to all parts of the county, and difficulties recruiting and retaining volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services teams.

Contracts:

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin-Rotary and Mission Systems, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is being awarded $7,856,249 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F2391 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0057). This delivery order provides for the management, sustainment, and upgrade of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System (TTWCS) software product baseline. This delivery order also provides for the procurement of requirements definition, design and development, system development activities, security and sustainability builds, and system and software documentation of new and existing TTWCS software. Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (98 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,406,496 will be obligated at time of award, $1,321,550 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchase for the Navy ($5,630,504; 77.4 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($1,775,992; 22.6 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $16,190,955 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-5225) to incrementally fund engineering to support the continued development, integration, and production of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare System. The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is the Surface Ship Undersea Warfare (USW) combat system with the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts, and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats. The contract is for development, integration and production of future advanced capability build and technical insertion baselines of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW Systems. Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (37 percent); Syracuse, New York (24 percent); Manassas, Virginia (17 percent); Clearwater, Florida (9 percent); Oswego, New York (5 percent); Hauppauge, New York (5 percent); and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2018. Foreign military sales; fiscal 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $16,190,955 will be obligated at the time of award and funds in the amount of $646,294 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Asturian Group Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is being awarded an $8,636,460 firm-fixed-price contract for repair and renovation to the Navy Gateway Inn and Suites Building 241 at Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex. The work to be performed provides for the renovation of Building 241 to repair deficiencies throughout the facility and provide building and site upgrades including; but not limited to, an elevator addition, lobby renovation, building entry canopies, smoking gazebo, storage shed, and incidental related work. Interior renovation work includes new architectural finishes throughout the building, new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, plumbing and electric upgrades, and a new fire alarm system. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2019. Fiscal 2017 non-appropriated funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,636,460 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via select bidders list in accordance with Naval Facilities Acquisition Standards 36.2102 non-appropriated funded contracts waiving Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 6, with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-C-1101).

Akima Intra-Data LLC, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $15,096,765 firm-fixed-price modification (P00013) to previously awarded FA4814-17-C-0002 for civil engineer services. This contract provides for non-personal services for continued operational support and civil engineer services, including engineering, environmental, operations, maintenance and emergency management. Work will be performed at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2019. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,096,765 will be obligated at the time of award. The 6th Contracting Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Ambyth Shipping Micronesia Inc., Piti, Guam (N00189-18-D-0013); Crane Worldwide Logistics LLC, Houston, Texas (N00189-18-D-0014); Global Defense Logistics SRL, Washington, District of Columbia (N00189-18-D-0015); Multinational Logistics Services Ltd., Catania, Italy (N00189-18-D-0016); MLSUSA Corp., Longmeadow, Massachusetts (N00189-18-D-0017); Shipping Consultants Associated Ltd., Manchester, United Kingdom (N00189-18-D-0018); and Ship Supply of Florida Inc., Miami, Florida (N00189-18-D-0019), are being awarded an estimated $211,500,000 in multiple award, firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders to provide non-commercial husbanding support services on a port-by-port basis for U.S. ships and U.S. naval ships as well as U.S. Coast Guard ships visiting non-Navy ports. The contracts will run concurrently and will include a 60-month base ordering period with an option for an additional six-month ordering period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. If the option period is exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will be $235,000,000. Work will be performed in West Coast continental US (34.2 percent); Caribbean (21.1 percent); South America (16.5 percent); Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (8.8 percent); Mexico (6.7 percent); Canada (4.9 percent); Central America (2.8 percent); Bermuda (2.7 percent); and Panama (2.3 percent). The ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by February 2023; if all options are exercised, the ordering period will be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,000 will be obligated ($2,000 on each of the seven contracts to fund the contracts’ minimum amounts), and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured for the award of multiple contracts pursuant to the authority set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504. The requirement was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website, with nine offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded an $8,362,442 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering support services for the Freedom variant Littoral Combat Ship, including program planning and control, resource management, cost and schedule control, status meetings, documentation preparation and transmittal and reporting. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (50 percent); San Diego, California (25 percent); and Jacksonville, Florida (25 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2019. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $473,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N63394-18-F-2202).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is being awarded an $8,000,000 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-11-C-2300 to exercise an option for post delivery support for USS Billings (LCS 15). This option exercise will perform the planning and implementation of deferred design changes that have been identified during the construction period. The corrections and upgrades are necessary to support Billings’ sail-away and follow-on post delivery test and trials period. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (57 percent); Hampton, Virginia (14 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (11 percent); San Diego, California (11 percent); and Washington, District of Columbia (7 percent), and is expected to be complete by December 2019. Fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., Niagara Falls, New York (W912DQ-18-D-3000); Tetra Tech EC Inc., Langhorne, Pennsylvania (W912DQ-18-D-3001); Conti Federal Services Inc., Edison, New Jersey (W912DQ-18-D-3002); OBG/Baker Federal Solutions JV, Moon Township, Pennsylvania (W912DQ-18-D-3003); CH-CAPE JV, Englewood, Colorado (W912DQ-18-D-3004); Aptim Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W912DQ-18-D-3005); and CDM A JV, Fairfax, Virginia (W912DQ-18-D-3006), will share in a $92,500,000 contract for environmental remedial action work primarily for the US Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division and the Environmental Protection Agency Region 2. Bids were solicited via the Internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2023. US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

