Panel Topic: Naval Aviation’s Flight Plan

The next Patuxent Partnership and Association of Naval Aviation panel discussion will be held from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The evening’s topic will be “Naval Aviation’s Flight Plan to Infinity (at least 2021) and Beyond.”

The event will be held at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s Flight Technology Hall at 22156 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park MD 20653.

The agenda is as follows:

5 pm — Hors d’oeuvres and libation.

5:30 pm — Panel begins.

The keynote speaker and moderator will be RADM Greg “HyFi” Harris, director of Air Warfare, OPNAV98.

Invited panelists include:

RADM Brian K. Corey , PEO (U&W), Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons

, PEO (U&W), Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons RADM Shane Gahagan , PEO (T), Tactical Aircraft Programs (confirmed)

, PEO (T), Tactical Aircraft Programs (confirmed) Major Gen. Gregory L. Masiello , PEO (A), Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission

, PEO (A), Air Anti-Submarine Warfare, Assault & Special Mission Gary Kurtz, SES, PEO(CS), Aviation Common Systems and Commercial Services

7 pm — Conclusion.

Attire will be business casual or military uniform of the day.

Registration will be opening soon.

Cost is $15 if paid in advance before noon Tuesday, March 10. Online advance registrations without payment received by noon March 10 will be $25. Pay online by credit card (VI/MC) or by cash/check to: The Patuxent Partnership, 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Cost will be $25 at the door.

The event’s sponsor is Compendium Federal Technology.

