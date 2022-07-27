Panel to Discuss Navy’s Cyber Challenges
The Patuxent Partnership will host “Cyber Challenges: From Workforce to Securing Your Data: How it Impacts the Future of the Navy, National Security, Naval Aviation & Space” from 9 to 11 am Wednesday, August 31.
Hear from:
- Jeff Billingsley, founder of the Military Cyber Professionals Association
- Chris Cleary, principal cyber adviser for the Department of the Navy
- Heather McMahon, former senior director of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board
- RADM Shane Gahagan, PEO-T (Naval aviation cyber)
- RADM Sandy Daniels, USN (retired), Space and STRATCOM
The event will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Building 2 Center Hall in California, MD.
Registration is $25 for TPP members; $50 for non-members. Free to all active duty and government employees. Register here.
Check the TPP website for updates on these upcoming events:
September 14 — TPP/ANA panel – “What Makes Naval Aviation Programs Great?” with keynote speaker VADM Francis D. “Spanky” Morley, principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development & Acquisition). Panelists to be announced.
October 25 — TPP/Center for the Study of Democracy – Guest speaker Greg Poling, senior fellow for Southeast Asia and director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at CSIS, and author of “On Dangerous Ground: America’s Century in the South China Sea.”
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
