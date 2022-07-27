Panel to Discuss Navy’s Cyber Challenges

The Patuxent Partnership will host “Cyber Challenges: From Workforce to Securing Your Data: How it Impacts the Future of the Navy, National Security, Naval Aviation & Space” from 9 to 11 am Wednesday, August 31.

Hear from:

Jeff Billingsley, founder of the Military Cyber Professionals Association

Chris Cleary, principal cyber adviser for the Department of the Navy

Heather McMahon, former senior director of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board

RADM Shane Gahagan, PEO-T (Naval aviation cyber)

RADM Sandy Daniels, USN (retired), Space and STRATCOM

The event will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Building 2 Center Hall in California, MD.

Registration is $25 for TPP members; $50 for non-members. Free to all active duty and government employees. Register here.

Check the TPP website for updates on these upcoming events:

September 14 — TPP/ANA panel – “What Makes Naval Aviation Programs Great?” with keynote speaker VADM Francis D. “Spanky” Morley, principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development & Acquisition). Panelists to be announced.

October 25 — TPP/Center for the Study of Democracy – Guest speaker Greg Poling, senior fellow for Southeast Asia and director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at CSIS, and author of “On Dangerous Ground: America’s Century in the South China Sea.”

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.