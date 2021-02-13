Open House at Schoolhouse for Black History Month

Open houses are planned at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden, MD, in honor of Black History Month from 11 am to 2 pm February 20 and 27, 2021.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African-American schoolhouses. Its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African-American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history, and its importance to education in St. Mary’s. Hear the real stories about how African-American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is pleased to offer open houses so guests can learn more about “this important piece of our county’s African-American history,” says Karen Stone, manager of the museum division. “We further appreciate the continuing support of the volunteers who staff it for us, most of whom are members of the [Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions].”

Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division also offers special programs for school, bus, and other tour groups who would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can call the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.

For more information about the open houses, programs, admission prices, and more, visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page or call 301-994-1471.