Night-Time Inspection of Solomons Bridge

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Flagging Operation Begins at 9pm for Week-Long Inspection

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a week-long routine inspection of the MD 4 bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge). The night-time inspection will take place Sunday, November 12, through Thursday, November 16, from 9pm until 5am.

During the inspection, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using flagging operations. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the lane closure. The inspection will be performed by contractors JMT (Johnson Mirmiran & Thompson) and Gannett Fleming. Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge.

The State Highway Administration understands temporary ramp and lane closures can be an inconvenience, but this work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable transportation system. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds approaching and while in active work zones.

Customers may contact SHA’s District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slowdown in construction zones.

Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.