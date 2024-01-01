Night Flight Noise Advisory Set for January 2024

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place through January 31, between 5pm and 10pm each evening.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting night departures and landings, essential training for the precision and safety of the pilots and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Pax River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call the toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS Pax noise advisories, click this link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.