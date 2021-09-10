Newtowne Players’ 18th Season Begins

The Newtowne Players community theater group prepares to open its 18th season with “A Night on Broadway,” completely reimagined for 2021.

Performances will be held September 10 – 26.

With new songs, new singers, and a concert style, this show is the perfect way to get back into live theater after a very long intermission.

Director Sarah Gravelle has curated a wide array of songs from Broadway’s Golden Era up through modern musical theater with selections that are sure to bring a smile to your face and a song to your heart.

The cast includes Shayla Johnson, Autumn Mallory, Shelby Miller, Becky Norris Kuhn, Meg Pugh, Emily Quade, Tessa Silvestro, Tony Aina, Mike Cahall, Neil Compton, Shawn Davidson, Brad Evans, Richard Lehman, and Chad Mildenstein.

The theater group is practicing safe staging for these performances so be prepared for “A Night on Broadway 2021” to look a little different than it has in past years; but rest assured, the entertainment factor will be off the charts just like you’ve come to expect from this seasonal favorite.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for special discount groups, and $13 for children younger than 10. On Thursdays, all tickets are $13.

Purchase tickets here.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

Masks are required for patrons and staff, regardless of vaccination status, while in the building.

Masks may be removed by performers while on stage, and by patrons while actively eating or drinking.