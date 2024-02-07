NAWCAD Internships for Rising HS Seniors

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Interested in exploring new career opportunities with NAVAIR? The Patuxent Partnership reminds rising high school seniors that the application window has opened for the Summer Workshop Next Generation NAWCAD Workforce (N2W) Internship Program (Engineer/Scientist) at NAS Patuxent River.

The deadline to apply is February 23.

The program will run July 8 – August 2, 2024.

Interested students may apply here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.