Enjoy outdoor activities while visiting the US Colored Troops Interpretive Center, St. Clement’s Island Museum, and Piney Point Lighthouse on the second Saturday of the month throughout the year.

These activities encourage visitors to explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play.

Modeled loosely after “Forest School” learning styles in Denmark and Sweden, the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile, “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do.

Themed activities will be held from noon to 2pm on the following places and dates:

US Colored Troops Interpretive Center (Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park)

June 10 — Insects & Jack-o-Lantern Seed Starts

October 14 — Ghost Leaf Skeleton Rubbings

More information at 301-994-1471 or Facebook.com/USCTCenter. Call ahead to register.

St. Clement’s Island Museum (38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point)

September 9 — Hibernate, Migrate, or Adapt

More information at 301-769-2222 or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum (44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point)

August 12 — Beach Combing

December 9 — Tale of the Christmas Spider

More information at 301-994-1471 or Facebook.com/1836Light

Registration is not required but encouraged so that organizers can ensure enough materials for participants. Call the applicable location ahead of time and let the team know which session you would like to attend. All these activities are included in regular museum admission (US Colored Troops Interpretive Center admission is free; other locations have a fee).

Play is rain or shine if there are no safety concerns (e.g., heat advisory, heavy winds, lightning, blizzard conditions, etc.). Call each location for more information on the weathering-out policy.

