March 24, 2022

Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that there are plans to make a single low-level pass of Solomons Island with 10 jets flying in formation. The event is scheduled to take place Friday, March 25, 2022. The event is scheduled to occur between noon and 1 pm.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

