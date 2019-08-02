NAACP Organizes Back To School Fair

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, August 2, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County branch of the NAACP is planning a Back To School Fair for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from noon to 3 pm.

The fair will be held at Lexington Park Elementary School, which is located at 46763 S Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

The theme for the event is “Preparing for a Successful School Year” and it will include a wealth of school-related activities. The event will include informational mini-sessions for both parents and students, sharing all sorts of valuable information. There will be lessons on smart ways to organize, the most effective ways to avoid homework stress, and anti-bullying initiatives to keep schools safe for both kids and adults.

Parents and students will learn about managing their emotions, as well as health and nutrition and the best ways to communicate with peers and school personnel.

There will be a focus on how parents and students can effectively develop partnerships that include the student, parents, and the teacher. Additional lessons will focus on the Impact of Positive School Behavior on achievement and more.

There will be giveaways of backpacks and school supplies to participants throughout the event. Anyone who wants to donate either supplies or money to help purchase supplies can contact the NAACP online. The website includes information on how far a financial donation can go, as well as what supplies are needed.

For more information about the event, contact Dr. Janice Walthour at 301-862-2296 or Dr. Francine Dove Hawkins at 301-863-9007 or 301-863-3011.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700