Music Series Welcomes Jazz Vocalist

Jazz vocalist Steve Washington is a frequently requested artist in venues across the DMV and beyond. He will perform in Valley Lee on November 17. (Photo courtesy of www.stevewashington.biz)

The Music From Poplar Hill series will feature jazz vocalist Steve Washington on November 17.

Tickets are on sale now for the event at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Valley Lee. It will be held from 7:30 to 9:30pm.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Highly renowned in the Washington, DC, area as well as internationally for his jazz performances and recordings, Mr. Washington and his trio will offer a full evening of elegant music.

The church is at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane in Valley Lee, MD.

The event is sponsored in part by St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Upcoming in 2024: Dong Xi: Chao Tian on Chinese dulcimer and Tom Teasley, percussionist, on March 15.

The music series hosts intimate performances of a wide range of styles and tastes, presented by the finest professional musicians from the region. Performances begin at 7:30pm; come early and bring a picnic.