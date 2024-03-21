Lawmakers Question Biden’s Gaza Pier

US Army vessel General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from the 7th Transportation Brigade, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departs Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean less than 36 hours after President Biden announced the US would provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza by sea. Besson, a logistics support vessel, is carrying equipment to establish a temporary pier to deliver humanitarian supplies. (Photo courtesy of US Central Command Public Affairs)

Lawmakers from both parties are questioning how President Joe Biden’s order to build a pier to deliver aid to Gaza will work, reports Politico, even as five US Army vessels set sail for Gaza from the East Coast this week. Top Democrats, including Senate Intelligence Chair Mark Warner (D-VA), Senate Foreign Relations Chair Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), the lead appropriator for State and a Biden ally, have called for briefings. Questions include the safety of service members and aid delivery and whether the expensive, potentially dangerous venture is even necessary.

The first humanitarian aid ship to Gaza arrived Friday, a first step in a fledgling maritime operation to bring more aid to hungry Palestinians, reports The New York Times. The ship, Open Arms, towed a barge of 200 metric tons of rice, flour, lentils, and canned tuna, beef and chicken, supplied by the World Central Kitchen charity, across the Mediterranean from Cyprus. It is the first vessel authorized to deliver aid to Gaza since 2005, according to Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union’s executive arm, who has described the operation as a pilot for a maritime supply corridor.

Work continues around the clock at the largest US base in the Middle East, which on Sunday completed the US military’s 13th airdrop of aid into northern Gaza, reports Stars and Stripes. Service members loaded two Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo planes with more than 28,800 military rations and 34,500 bottles of water for the drop.

The White House said Monday that Israel killed Hamas’ No. 3 commander Marwan Issa in an airstrike last week, reports The Hill. National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that Hamas’ remaining top leaders “are in hiding likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network.”

Israel and Hamas for the first time in months are negotiating details of a possible deal to release Israeli hostages and for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, according to two Israeli officials and a source with direct knowledge, reports Axios.

The Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General launched a new website Tuesday with information about the oversight of US weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine, reports The Hill. The new Ukraine Oversight website, according to the Pentagon, provides resources and information about the work more than 20 US oversight agencies are doing to ensure Ukraine aid is not being misused.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday that the US should fund Ukraine aid via interest-free loans, an idea endorsed by former president Donald Trump and opening the door to GOP support to assist the country’s defense against Russian invasion, reports The Hill. Graham visited Ukraine Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The world has become more dangerous, but NATO has become stronger,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, recapped the organization’s 2023 annual report released last week. He highlighted a rise in defense spending by members, the historic accession of Finland — followed just days ago by Sweden — and “extremely strong” public support for the alliance in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports Breaking Defense.

Europe’s soldiers keep quitting, just when NATO needs them, Politico reports. Western allies are weighing conscription or national service, as the threat from Russia grows. This week, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu presented a talent retention plan to incentivize military personnel to remain in uniform. A few days before the German parliament received a report showing that 1,537 soldiers left the Bundeswehr in 2023, reducing it to 181,514 personnel.

The European Union has named a host of local ammunition firms it will supply with more than half a billion euros, or almost $560 million, in combined funding to help them beef up production in a bid to push the bloc’s annual output of shells to two million a year by the end of 2025, reports Defense News.

The Netherlands has picked France’s Naval Group to build four attack submarines in a project worth $6.17 billion, beating offers from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Sweden’s Saab Kockums in cooperation with Dutch shipbuilder Damen, reports Defense News.

The US Army’s 2025 budget request includes $13.5 million for hand-held anti-drone devices to equip a division and $54.2 million for backpack-size jammers, reports Defense One. “At the very least, each platoon should probably have [a hand-held anti-drone device], based on what we’re seeing in Ukraine so far,” said Samuel Bendett of the Center for Naval Analysis, an expert on Ukraine and Russia’s use of drones in Ukraine.

The Japanese government is taking steps to export a stealth fighter jet currently under development with the United Kingdom and Italy. Defense News reports the shift in Japan’s security strategy as it loosens post-war weaponry regulations. Under revised rules, Japan transferred radars to the Philippines and delivered Patriot missiles to the US last year.

The United States and Japan are sponsoring a UN Security Council resolution calling on all nations not to deploy or develop nuclear weapons in space, reports AP News. The announcement follows White House confirmation last month that Russia has obtained a “troubling” anti-satellite weapon capability, although such a weapon is not operational yet.

Newport News Shipbuilding wants to hire 3,000 skilled trades workers this year and a total of 19,000 within the decade. Stars and Stripes reports the increasing demand for nuclear-powered submarine means the Hampton Roads region’s maritime shipbuilding vacancies could increase to 40,000 by 2030 if measures to build capacity aren’t taken. US NavSec Carlos Del Toro told attendees of a Dec. 14 suppliers conference in Philadelphia that the US shipbuilding industry will need 150,000 new qualified workers in the next 10 years.

Some Florida Republicans have asked for the Navy to conduct maritime interdictions and interceptions of migrants fleeing from Haiti amid the unfolding chaos in the country. The Hill reports the letter asks President Joe Biden to declare an “anticipated mass migration of aliens en route to, or arriving off the coast of, the United States.” The letter references a 2002 executive order signed by former President George W. Bush which empowered the military to assist in addressing illegal migration in the Caribbean region.

The Space Force is concerned that China’s plans to operate on and around the Moon could enable new ways to attack US satellites, reports Defense One. “From a military perspective, I am curious about, are there attack vectors that we haven’t considered or that we need to consider,” said BRIG GEN Anthony Mastalir, commander of US Space Forces Indo-Pacific. Despite the China-US race to the moon, Mastalir said the Space Force remains focused on “deterring a terrestrial bad actor” and conflicts on Earth.

Commissaries will begin to phase out single-use shopping bags beginning in Guam and Hawaii, reports Military.com. Both Guam and Hawaii already have local laws in place banning single-use bags.

Military families are growing increasingly unlikely to recommend an armed forces career to loved ones, with fewer than one-third of respondents in the largest annual survey of military life saying they would do so. Blue Star Families this week released the 2023 Military Family Lifestyle Survey, which saw only 32% of participants answer “likely” to a question about how keen they are on recommending service in the armed forces to a family member. That compares with 55% in the 2016 survey, reports Stars and Stripes. Following a record hiring effort last year, the Department of Veterans Affairs needs to trim 10,000 full-time positions, mainly from its medical side, by 2025, reports Military.com. In fiscal 2023, the Veterans Health Administration staff grew by 7.4% with the hiring of roughly 61,000 people, for a net increase of 28,000. The same year, more than 6,000 employees were hired by the Veterans Benefits Administration, another arm of the VA.

The Air Force fired the leader of its hospital on Joint Base Charleston, SC, as well as the commander of the squadron that helps support it March 14. Military Times reports 628th Air Base Wing Commander COL Michael Freeman relived COL Anadis Collado, leader of the 628th Medical Group, and LTCOL Douglas Grabowski, commander of the 628th Healthcare Operations Squadron, citing “a loss in trust and confidence in their ability to lead,”

The US Marine Corps relieved two leaders of their commands at the service’s West Coast infantry school on March 8, reports Marine Corps Times. BRIG GEN Farrell Sullivan fired both COL Seth MacCutcheon, commanding officer of School of Infantry-West, and MAJ Nicolas Engle, commanding officer of the school’s Reconnaissance Training Company. The commanders were relieved for “loss of trust and confidence in their ability to execute the responsibilities of their commands.”

The junta that has governed Niger since a July 2023 coup has ended the country’s military agreement with the US, announcing the “immediate” break on national television March 16, reports Task & Purpose. A high level-delegation of US officials had traveled to Niger to meet with members of the military junta, reports AP News. The US was aware of the March 16 statement, according to the Pentagon, a spokeswoman saying, “We are working through diplomatic channels to seek clarification. These are ongoing discussions, and we don’t have more to share at this time.” The US has a counterterrorism base in Niger used for manned and unmanned surveillance and about 1,000 US troops, civilians, and contractors currently in Niger.

K2 Group Inc., Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $7,935,247, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract HDTRA123C0061 for Nimble Elder technical support group services. This modification brings the cumulative face value of the contract to $12,465,511 from $4,530,264. The principal place of performance is Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of modification. Mission support Division, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $26,073,321 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) for Ford Class Shore Based Spares-Switchboards and Load Centers. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (92%); and Newport News, Virginia (8%), and is expected to be completed by March 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,073,321 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Rolls Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is awarded a $7,612,045 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042124F0297) to a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001924G0005). This order provides continued research, development, technology and engineering in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Propulsion and Power Component Improvement Program supporting aviation propulsion and power equipment, to include, the T56 Series IV engine, for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $500,000; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,670,142, will be obligated at the time of award; $2,670,142 of which will expire and the end of the current fiscal year. NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Parsons Government Services Inc., Centerville, Virginia, has been awarded a $62,908,419 contract modification (P00010) for previously awarded contract FA8534-20-C-0001. This acquisition is for the production, integration, and sustainment of laser systems and vehicles. The systems will provide the war fighter with the ability to effectively identify, disarm, and clear unexploded ordnance from an airfield while inside the vehicles. The location of performance is Huntsville, Alabama, and is expected to be completed by March 2029. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, and the contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is being awarded a 12-month, plus 6-month option, to extend a services, firm-fixed-price, bridge contract (HT001124C0011) for Global Nurse Advice Line (GNAL) support services in the amount of $77,332,793. The GNAL is a service to Military Health System (MHS) eligible beneficiaries. The GNAL will provide access to telehealth registered nurses for triage services, self-care advice, and general health inquiries 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The GNAL also offers customer service and care coordination services to include: provider locator support; specified military treatment facility (MTF) appointing services; urgent care referral submissions; and customized MTF transfers to support the MTF’s capability for eligible MHS beneficiaries. The GNAL requires access and interoperability with existing military applications and systems including the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, Composite Health Care System, and the new electronic health record called MHS GENESIS. Access and interoperability will allow for eligibility verification of GNAL callers, and the ability to book primary care appointments, submit urgent care referrals, and document the GNAL encounters. Other capabilities include the ability to provide real-time information sharing, business intelligence, reporting, and archiving of documented call encounters at a corporate, regional, and local level. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,185,065 are obligated for contract HT001124C0011 to establish and fully fund the four-month base period of the 12-month bridge contract line items 0001-0007 from Mar. 18, 2024, through July 17, 2024. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 15, 2024)

Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, is awarded a $9,403,532 modification extending services on a firm-fixed-price order task order (HT001123F0075) issued against General Services Administration OASIS contract 47QRAD20D8141. The task order provides services in support of the Defense Health Agency Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division. The support services include management and administrative support for day-to-day operations; development of standard operating procedures; epidemiological consultations and generation of studies and reports; generation of tools, reports and products to increase knowledge and awareness of global health threats relevant to DOD biosurveillance; creation of a variety of predictive analysis products and dashboards to enhance situational awareness of disease within the military and civilian communities among other support services. The modification obligates $9,403,532 in fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance appropriations for services through March 14, 2025. The principal place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The original contracting method was OASIS 8(a) fair opportunity. The contracting activity for this action is the DHA, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia. (Awarded Mar. 14, 2024.)

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $55,250,529 time-and-materials contract for sustainment and technical support services for US Army Intelligence and Security Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2025. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,879,014 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50NH9-24-F-0017).

UPDATE: Government Scientific Source, Reston, Virginia (SPE2DE-24-D-0014, $450,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for laboratory equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $33,153,716 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2104) for research and development of advanced submarine technologies for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $19,324,299 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0167) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides recurring and non-recurring engineering to complete software upgrades for the government of Japan in support of V-22 aircraft program. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (26%); Chantilly, Virginia (10%); Tokyo, Japan (8%); Phoenix, Arizona (4%); and Huntsville, Alabama (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2028. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $19,324,999 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.