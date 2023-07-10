Military Struggles to Reach Recruitment Goals

US DefSec Lloyd Austin congratulates new recruits at the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station after administering the oath of enlistment at Fort George G. Meade on July 5. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

US DefSec Lloyd Austin swore in new military recruits last week. As the Defense Department marked the 50th anniversary of the country’s all-volunteer force, the armed services are struggling to meet recruitment goals. Austin traveled to the processing center at Fort Meade in Maryland on July 5 to swear in 85 young men and women. “Fifty years ago this week, the United States stopped drafting citizens into service and turned instead to an all-volunteer force,” Austin said. “Ever since then, Americans like you have joined our military, out of conviction and not out of compulsion.” Nearly 80% of new military recruits are related to those who have already served their country, reports Fox News.

The US Navy Future Sailor Preparatory Course aims to launch hundreds of new recruits into the fleet, reports Navy Times. The service still expects to miss its recruitment targets this year. The prep course is modeled after a similar program in the Army.

Desperate for new recruits, the Army has invested millions in fitness schools to bring recruits who fall short of academic and physical standards into shape, reports USA Today.

The US Marine Corps is tripling its enlistment bonuses for those who enlist for jobs in the cyber and crypto operations, reports Defense News.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has proposed a ban on marijuana testing in the military in order to spark recruitment, reports New York Post. The measure would end required tests for cannabis as a condition of enlistment or as a condition of being commissioned as an officer.

Recent analysis by Bloomberg Opinion says that the country’s military recruiting woes are a national security crisis, reports The Washington Post.

Town & Country took a look back at how and where some US presidents celebrated the Fourth of July. Presidents have been celebrating July 4 since the early 1800s. Remember in 1996 when President Bill Clinton made the trip to NAS Pax River to release a 3-year-old bald eagle to the wild? The event didn’t go well as the eagle was attacked by four osprey after she was released, according to the Los Angeles Times archives.

Four of the last five Amphibious Ready Group-Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments have failed to deploy on time, said GEN Eric Smith, the Marine Corps’ assistant commandant and soon-to-be acting commandant, reports Breaking Defense.

Retired Navy CAPT Jerry Hendrix said the Navy should create an “Area 52” amid the concerns about China and Russia, reports Task & Purpose. He is advocating for the service to create a new ultra-secret research development and test range for unmanned vessels on Lake Michigan, where there is no chance the experimental vessels could be captured by rivals.

The Navy said three E/A-18G Growler jets were struck by lightning earlier this month while conducting operations over southern Japan, reports Navy Times. No injuries were reported.

The US Air Force said Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several US drone aircraft over Syria last week, reports Military Times, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers.

Estonia is one of the many nations looking to make ground robots an important part of their military structure and doctrine as a complement to their existing capabilities, reports C4ISRNET. Drawbacks of the technology include spotty performance in rain, snow, or fog, while laser-spoofing techniques can disrupt its perceptive abilities. It can also be fooled by dust and dense flora.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport in Washington has conducted a “first of its kind” warfighting readiness tabletop exercise, focused on command, control and communication, reports Navy Times. The evaluation of the response plan featured three scenarios in which participants identified solutions to deal with damage to aircraft, ships, submarines, and ashore infrastructure during sustained conflict.

The US Air Force’s largest-ever premier mobility exercise got underway last week in the Pacific Ocean, reports Air Force Times. Around 3,000 airmen and 70 cargo planes and tanker planes participated in Mobility Guardian 2023.

The US will provide Ukraine with cluster munitions in the latest military aid, reports The Associated Press. The new aid package will be worth up to $800 million. The weapons will come from Pentagon stocks and will also include Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles and other ammunition.

BAE Systems’ Global Combat Air Platform fighter design will be ready for demonstration within five years, company executives said last week. Breaking Defense reports that the GCAP is currently in development with Italy and Japan is projected to achieve an in-service date of 2035.

The first Australian submariners graduated from the US Navy’s Nuclear Power School, reports The Drive. This is an important step in the Royal Australian Navy’s effort to establish a fleet of nuclear-powered, but conventionally armed submarines. The initiative is part of the trilateral Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) defense cooperation agreement.

OceanGate officials said the company has suspended its exploration and commercial operations, reports CNN. The company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was among the five people who perished when OcenGate’s Titan submersible imploded in the North Atlantic Ocean last month.

The US Census Bureau found that the median age rose in almost every state in 2022, continuing a long-term trend that is pushing states to prepare for aging populations, reports Maryland Matters. The median age in Maryland is 39.6, up from 39.2 in 2020 and 38 in 2010.

The reins have been loosened slightly on Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest this year, reports Bay Journal. Results from a just-released wintertime survey were promising enough to relax some of the restrictions on crabbing.

