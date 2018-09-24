Military on Display at Valiant Shield ’18

US military forces from the US Indo-Pacific Command participated in Valiant Shield 2018 last week near Guam, reports The Drive. Units involved include the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, 15 surface ships, over 160 aircraft and around 15,000 military personnel. The exercise was meant to include the F-35B Lightning II operating off the USS Wasp, reports UPI, but the ship was conducting relief operations for Typhoon Mangkhut. Business Insider reports a B-52H Stratofortress bomber demonstrated the ability to deploy 2,000-pound sea mines at distances of nearly 50 miles during the exercises.

Russian and China recently conducted their own joint military exercise. China reportedly sent an uninvited surveillance ship to spy on Vostok 2018, reports Business Insider, a move that highlights the lingering distrust in the “strategic partnership” emerging between Moscow and Beijing.

On Saturday, MSN reports, China summoned the US ambassador to lodge a protest over sanctions imposed by the US against a Chinese military organization for buying Russian fighter jets and missiles. China called on US to withdraw the sanctions or “bear the consequences.”

Defense News reports the Dutch defense minister has eliminated that country’s budget cap for F-35 purchases, opening the possibility of buying more planes in the future.

The USS Enterprise is now a financial burden on the Navy, reports Navy Times. It will cost an additional $34 million to the Huntington Ingalls Newport News shipyard to keep mothballing the world’s first nuclear carrier and prepare its hull for towing elsewhere.

The Navy christened its newest Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Kansas City in Mobile, AL, reports UPI.

The fleet of T-6A Texan II trainers at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas remained grounded late last week, two days after one of the aircraft crashed, reports Air Force Times.

The names of the first soldiers recovered in the 55 boxes of remains returned from North Korea this summer were announced last week, reports Military Times. They are Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, IN, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones, 19, of Nash County, NC.

Army Master Sgt. Leonard Chinn, a soldier who died as a prisoner of war in North Korea in 1951, was recently buried in Nebraska. Chinn’s remains had been identified in July through DNA testing by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, reports Army Times. The remains had been in one of 33 containers shipped from North Korea to Hawaii in 1993, reports The Columbus Telegram.

The Army missed its recruiting goal this year, reports Associated Press, falling short by about 6,500 soldiers, and this after putting an extra $200 million into bonuses and approving some waivers for bad conduct or health issues.

Contracts:

Constellation NewEnergy Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $8,219,513 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract to supply and deliver retail electricity and ancillary/incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with five offers received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Maryland and New York, with a Dec. 31, 2020, performance completion date. Using customers are Customs and Border Protection, Department of Labor, and Department of Energy. Using customers are solely responsible to fund this requirements contract and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE60418D8012).

American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa, was awarded a $92,341,823 modification (P00017) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0044 for the acquisition of M918E1 40mm high velocity target practice cartridge. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa; Bonaparte, Iowa; Mountainside, New Jersey; Lynchburg, Virginia; O’Fallon, Missouri; Radford, Virginia; Coachella, California; and Louisville, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $92,341,823 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, District of Columbia, was awarded a $24,026,244 time-and-materials contract for commercial audit support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2021. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $644,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-18-F-0238).

Mission 1st Group Inc., Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $14,538,390 modification (P00020) to contract W52P1J-15-F-0039 for subject matter experts to assist with theater communications and networking infrastructure mission requirements, as well as perform critical functions such as project management and information assurance. Work will be performed in Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Jordan, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $2,522,577 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

GP Strategies Corp., Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $13,356,046 modification (0005) to contract W52P1J-15-D-0087 for life cycle logistics support and chemical demilitarization training facility operation and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the combined amount of $13,356,046 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $12,190,571 modification (P00010) to contract W81XWH-17-F-0078 for services to support all aspects of the US Army Medical Materiel Development Activity mission. Work will be performed in Fort Detrick, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2019. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,190,571 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 13, 2018)

City of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, Maryland, was awarded a $10,469,784 modification (P00099) to contract DAAD05-99-C-0008 for water and wastewater utility capital improvements. Work will be performed in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $4,720,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded $64,800,000 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F2470 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This delivery order provides for the low rate initial production 3 initial spares operational requirement to support organizational level maintenance for the MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS). The initial spares requirement consists of six antenna group assemblies, six wideband receivers/exciters, ten radar signal processors (RSP), two antenna drive electronics and two RSP external power supplies for the MFAS. Work will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland (35 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (21.5 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (12.3 percent); Exeter, New Hampshire (9.1 percent); San Diego, California (6.3 percent); Annapolis, Maryland (4.5 percent); Stafford Springs, Connecticut (3.8 percent); Hampstead, Maryland (2 percent); various locations within the continental US (4.8 percent), and various locations outside the continental US (0.7 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,800,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0022); Desbuild Inc., Hyattsville, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0023); CFM/Severn JV, Millersville, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0025); Ocean Construction Services Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40080-17-D-0026); C.E.R. Inc., Baltimore, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0027); and Tidewater Inc., Elkridge, Maryland (N40080-17-D-0028), are awarded Option Year One under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price multiple award contract for design and construction services within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington Integrated Product Team (IPT) Gold area of responsibility (AOR). The combined total value for all six contractors is $33,000,000. The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $66,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington IPT Gold AOR to include Washington, District of Columbia (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Maryland (20 percent). The term for this option is from September 2018 to September 2019. Future task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2019 military construction, (Navy); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy and Marine Corps); and fiscal 2019 Navy working capital funds. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Advancia Technologies LLC, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is awarded a ceiling price $20,054,685 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide non-centrally managed Home Station Role Players services. Work will be performed at 11 active duty and reserve Fleet Marine Force training locations (Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Bogue Field, North Carolina; Quantico Marine Corps Base, Virginia; Fort Story (Joint Expeditionary Base), Virginia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Camp Pendleton, California; Twentynine Palms, California; Bridgeport, California; Fort Hunter Liggett, Monterey County, California; Yuma, Arizona; and Hawaii); and work will be completed by Sept. 21, 2020. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $543,800 will be obligated on the first task order immediately following contract award and funds will expire the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 and 15 US Code 637. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contract activity (M67854-18-D-7850).

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $10,545,649 modification under a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N3220517C3503) to fund the second one-year option period for one US flagged Jones Act Tanker, M/T Maersk Peary for the transportation of petroleum products in support of Operation Deep Freeze in accordance with the terms of the charter. The vessel is capable of deployment to worldwide locations. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. Subject to availability of funds, fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Transportation) funds in the amount of $10,545,649 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight proposals received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded $9,919,748 for firm-fixed-price contract modification P00001 under a previously awarded contract (N00604-18-C-4001) to exercise option period one for munitions handling and management services which involves receiving, storing, segregating, issuing, inspecting, and transporting various types of ammunition, explosives, expendable and technical ordnance material and weapons for Joint Service commands. This contract includes a nine-month base period, and four 12-month option periods. The exercise of this option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $14,835,063, and if all options are exercised, it will bring the total value to $44,923,252. Work will be performed in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and work is expected to be completed by September 2019; if all options on the contract are exercised, work will be completed by September 2022. Subject to availability of funds, fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the full amount of $9,919,748 will be obligated once the modification to exercise option year one is awarded, and funds will not expire before the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities and Navy Electronic Commerce Online websites, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

NCS Technologies Inc., Gainesville, Virginia, is awarded firm-fixed priced delivery order HE125418F3012 in the amount of $15,844,337 via the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) for life-cycle replacement of laptop and desktop computers with storage carts to be delivered to multiple Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools and offices in the US, Europe, and Pacific areas. DoDEA received eight quotes. The one time purchase will use operations and maintenance funding. DoDEA Headquarters, Alexandria, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $16,310,246 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for AN/BVY-1 Integrated Submarine Imaging System (ISIS) Technical Insertion 20-24 production and engineering services. The ISIS provides visual and other capabilities for Navy submarines. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $753,086,000. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (66 percent); Chantilly, Virginia (18 percent); Marion, Massachusetts (10 percent); and Newport, Rhode Island (6 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $250,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-6258).

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded $12,880,531 for modification P00027 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00030-16-C-0005), for sustainment of the US and United Kingdom (UK) SSBN Fire Control System, the US SSGN Attack Weapon Control System, including training and support equipment. Also included is the Missile Fire Control for the U.S. Columbia-class and UK Dreadnought-class Common Missile Compartment program development, through first unit UK production, and Strategic Weapon Interface Simulator. Work will be performed in Pittsfield Massachusetts (90.5 percent); Bremerton, Washington (3.6 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (2.7 percent); Dahlgren, Virginia (1 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (0.9 percent); Portsmouth, Virginia (0.9 percent); and the United Kingdom (0.4 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,944,140; United Kingdom funds in the amount of $1,015,493; and fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $498,006 are being obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $498,006 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,192,842; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $1,230,050 will be obligated. Funds in the amount of $7,192,842 will expire at the end of fiscal 2019. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

FlightFab Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $12,620,604 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of solid waste processing equipment for naval ships. This contract provides production, testing and delivery of solid waste processing equipment in the form of plastic shredders, metal glass shredders, large pulpers, small pulpers and control valves for small and large pulpers. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland. This action will contain a five-year ordering period and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $423,825 will be obligated immediately after contract award via the first delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-18-D-4010).

APTIM Federal Services Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $12,022,779 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N62473-17-D-0006) to increase the maximum dollar value of a firm-fixed-price contract task order for the Parcel G Radiological Characterization at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. The work to be performed provides new data to replace suspect radiological removal action data used to support a radiological unrestricted release recommendation for the sanitary sewer and storm drain lines, and impacted former building sites in Parcel G. After award of this modification, the total cumulative task order value will be $18,395,960. Work will be performed in San Francisco, California, and is expected to be completed by February 2020. Fiscal 2018 base realignment and closure environmental, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $12,022,779 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $23,848,171 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee completion task order. The contractor will provide the technical and program support of Tactical Space and small satellite portfolio’s core competencies and mission lifecycle to include support of the mission phases from concept through design, implementation, operations, and transition of space assets. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $500,000 are being obligated at time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and one offer was received. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-18-D-0018 TASK ORDER FA9453-18-F-0007).

L.C. Wright Inc., McLean, Virginia, is being awarded an $8,497,407 competitive firm-fixed-price contract with a two-year base value of $3,384,136 for Protocol Support. Protocol professionals provide support for the director and general officer/Senior Executive Service members that are geographically dispersed throughout the US. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Greely, Alaska; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and other locations as directed, with an estimated completion date of October 2023. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $223,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-18-R-0007).

Hardwire LLC, Pocomoke City, Maryland, has been awarded an estimated $8,000,000 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract (H92403-18-D-0007) for the purchase of Special Operations Forces personal equipment advanced requirements (SPEAR) soft body armor ballistic inserts in support of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) procurement division. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of work will be performed in Pocomoke City, and work is expected to be completed by September 2023. This contract was awarded through full and open competition with six proposals received. USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technical Services Company LLC, Dulles, Virginia, has been awarded a $7,542,049 modification #17 to previously awarded contract HDTRA1-11-D-0007, Task Order 12 Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation Prevention Program on the Jordan Border Security Project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $58,317,910.57 from $50,775,861.57. Work will be performed in Jordan, with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. This contract involves fiscal 2018 Cooperative Threat Reduction funds in the amount of $2,675,182 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DirectViz Solutions LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a $7,429,544 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract will to provide Joint Service Provider with technical, analytical, management, and professional support services for Identity Protection Management Services. Work will be performed at the Pentagon, Mark Center, and Crystal City, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Sept. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,429,544 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured, with three proposals received. The Washington Headquarters Services, Acquisition Directorate, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-17-C-0093).

