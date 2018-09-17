Military Joins Relief Efforts After Hurricane

The Department of Defense has assigned 13,470 personnel and deployed 1,286 military assets in the wake of Hurricane Florence’s landfall, US Northern Command announced.

The US Air Force and Navy are teaming up with the Joint Physiological Episodes Action Team, or J-PEAT, reports Air Force Times. The team is intended to foster collaboration between the two services, which had been separately trying to find the causes of, and solutions to, so-called unexplained hypoxia and hypoxia-like episodes.

The F-35Bs are the only ship-based fixed-wing aircraft in the Middle East right now, reports USNI News, and service leaders say the new jets are ready to handle any fight in Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan they may be tasked with.

Two Air Force fighter jets intercepted Russian bombers in international air space west of mainland Alaska, reports Air Force Times. The two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers were accompanied by two Russian Su-35 Flanker jets.

Congress underscored its disapproval of Turkey imprisoning a US pastor by temporarily banning transfers of F-35s to the NATO ally, reports Washington Examiner. Andrew Brunson was charged with espionage by Turkish authorities after a failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Retired master chief Ricarte I. David pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks, becoming the latest casualty in the US Navy’s ongoing Fat Leonard corruption scandal, reports Navy Times. He admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, confessing he received luxury hotel stays and envelopes stuffed with cash from the ship servicing contractor Glenn Defense Marine Asia and its portly Malaysian magnate, Leonard Glenn “Fat Leonard” Francis.

Fifth Domain reports an Atlanta man was convicted of sabotaging a computer program housed on servers at an Army base in North Carolina. The civilian contractor was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

William McRaven, the retired four-star admiral who led US Special Operations Command from 2011 to 2014, has resigned from the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Board following a public critique of President Donald Trump, Defense News has learned. McRaven called out the president for revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan in an op-ed in The Washington Post.

The United Nations Command has approved planned border crossings for South Koreans and material to build a new communication building and to open a new liaison office in North Korea, reports Stars and Stripes.

The US State Department approved late last week the possible sale of six Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to South Korea, reports The Diplomat. The sale is estimated to cost $2.1 billion.

Rumors continue to swirl that President Trump is considering replacing DefSec Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis, reports Military Times, buoyed by a report that says the commander in chief has taken to calling the former Marine general “Moderate Dog” behind his back.

Military spending and a NAS Pax River put St. Mary’s County on the millionaire map, reports Voice of America.

Contracts:

Wyle Laboratories Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $21,907,000 modification (P00031) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-13-C-0032). This modification exercises an option for support services aircrew to augment Naval Test Wing Atlantic/Pacific (NTWL/NTWP) squadrons to ensure completion of mission essential testing and evaluation of all NTWL/NTWP manned air vehicles. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland (94 percent); NAS Pt. Mugu, California (5 percent); and NAS China Lake, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement; working capital; research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance (Navy), as well as foreign military sales funding in the amount of $11,717,770 will be obligated at time of award, $501,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This option combines purchases for the Navy ($21,014,500; 96 percent); the governments of Germany ($556,000; 2.5 percent); Taiwan ($200,500.00; 0.9 percent); and Greece ($115,000; 0.5 percent); and Brazil ($21,000; 0.1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales Act. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Chesapeake Technology International Corp., California, Maryland, was awarded a maximum $30,000,000 single award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, Small Business Innovative Research Phase III contract (H-92-40118-D-0004) for data management architecture synchronization, sustainment and support to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,159,241 were obligated at the time of award. A majority of the work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Performance is expected through September 2023. This procurement is excluded from the Competition in Contracting Act per 10 US Code 2304(b)(2) and SBIR Phase III guidance. USSOCOM, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $480,601,156 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117 in preparation for fiscal 2019 and 2020 lead ship advance procurement/advance construction, and long lead time material funding in support of the Columbia class fleet ballistic missile submarines. Work will be performed in Quonset, Rhode Island (55 percent); Newport News, Virginia (40 percent); and Groton, Connecticut (5 percent), and will be subsumed into the lead ship construction contract in October 2020. The award is being combined with a previously scheduled United Kingdom funding modification in the amount of $10,000,000. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Vysnova Partners Inc., Bethesda, Maryland, is awarded a $38,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders for research support services for the Naval Medical Research Unit-2 located in Singapore. Research study support will be performed throughout Southeast Asia. The base contract has a continuous ordering period of 60 months and work performed under this contract is expected to be completed as of Sept. 12, 2023. Initial incrementally funded task orders using fiscal 2018 research, development, testing and evaluation funds in the amount of $282,637 will be obligated upon award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two proposals received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N62645-18-D-5058) .

Hourigan Construction Corp., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $21,262,656 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of a Small Arms Testing and Evaluation Center (SATEC) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of seven new training buildings to expand the urban style training area at the center of the existing SATEC. A new, permanent range control building will also be constructed near the main entry to the compound for control, safety and monitoring activities on the SATEC. Site improvements will include expansion of the gravel roadway network in the central urban area to encompass the new training building. In addition, a network of stabilized gravel and dirt roadways will be established around the compound for training and evaluation of methods to defeat improvised explosive devices including pedestrian overpasses and culverts crossing under the roadways. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction, (Defense-Wide) contract funds in the amount of $21,262,656 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with seven proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-C-1103).

Total Logistics, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded $20,590,045 for modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-type indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-17-D-0015). This modification provides for additional planning, analysis, development, training, support equipment management, facilities and execution in support of the Naval Air Systems Command’s Industrial and Logistics Management Planning/Sustainment Department (AIR 6.7). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funding is being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $13,934,702 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to design and develop Acoustic Device Countermeasure (ADC) MK5 developmental devices including engineering and technical services and non-recurring engineering services, including software and hardware development in support of the ADC MK 5 devices. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $36,069,591. Work will be performed in De Leon Springs, Florida (57 percent); Reston, Virginia (33 percent); and Worthington, Ohio (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $2,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-6209).

Global Research and Technology Corp., Camarillo, California, is awarded a $12,803,365 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s (NAWCWD) Aegis Externally Directed Team Leader and Weapons Test and Evaluation Division. Services to be provided include systems engineering, test and evaluation, instrumentation, logistics and life cycle management, management, and training. Work will be performed at NAWCWD, Pt. Mugu, California (80 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (6 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (5 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (3 percent); Naval Air Station, China Lake, California (2 percent), Wallops Island, Virginia (2 percent); and Edwards Air Force Base, Rosamond, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($10,243,365; 80 percent); and the governments of Japan ($1,280,000; 10 percent); Australia ($640,000; 5 percent); and Spain ($640,000; 5 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set aside; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-18-D-0036).

Lykins Oil Co., Milford, Ohio (SPE605-18-D-4014; $22,925,649); Fannon Petroleum Services, Gainesville, Virginia (SPE605-18-D-4009; $9,084,858); and Petroleum Traders Corp., Fort Wayne, Indiana (SPE605-18-D-4019; $9,052,780) have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract under solicitation SPE605-18-R-0215 for various types of fuel. These were competitive acquisitions with 21 responses received. These are four-year contracts with a 31-day carryover. Locations of performance are Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, District of Columbia, with an Aug. 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $7,250,350 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRMM1-18-F-LJ04) against basic ordering agreement SPRMM1-15-G-0900 for sonar acoustic baffles. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Locations of performance are Maryland and Utah, with a Feb. 20, 2020, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Four Tribes Construction Services LLC, Gaithersburg, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,570,862 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract is to expand the Base Expeditionary Airfield Resource Complex by constructing sever concrete storage pads and to repair the existing infrastructure throughout the compound. Work will be performed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed Sept. 13, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance in the amount of $9,570,862 will be obligated at the time of award. 49th Contracting Squadron, Holloman AFB, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA4801-18-C-0011).

Federal Prison Industries Inc., Washington, District of Columbia, was awarded a $110,231,607 firm-fixed-price contract for interceptor body armor and outer tactical vests. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-18-D-0020).

H&L Contracting LLC, Bay Shore, New York, was awarded a $34,705,673 firm-fixed-price contract for lateral expansion of Poplar Island. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Talbot, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of May 20, 2020. Fiscal 2018 general civil construction funds in the amount of $34,705,673 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-18-C-0030).

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $20,016,798 modification (P00005) to contract W912DY-17-F-0712 for professional engineering staff support. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $9,748,430 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

AT&T Government Solutions, Oakton, Virginia, was awarded a $17,910,517 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture, production, and installation of Combat Trainer Data Subsystems, for the Combat Training Center – Instrumentation System Range Communication System. One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army; and operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $17,910,517 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-18-C-0059).

Norfolk Dredging Co., Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $17,484,250 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of March 11, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army; and other funds in the amount of $17,484,250 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-18-C-0028).

Manson Construction Co., Washington, District of Columbia, was awarded a $9,792,750 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $9,792,750 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-18-C-0024).

AT&T, Columbia, Maryland (HHM402-18-D-0006); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (HHM402-18-D-0007); Harris Corp., Palm Bay, Florida (HHM402-18-D-0008); KeyW Corp., Hanover, Maryland (HHM402-18-D-0009); Leidos Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (HHM402-18-D-0010); Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colorado (HHM402-18-D-0011); Macaulay-Brown Inc., Dayton, Ohio (HHM402-18-D-0012); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Cincinnati, Ohio (HHM402-18-D-0013); and Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas (HHM402-18-D-0014), were awarded a five-year base plus five one-year option indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ), multiple-award contract called HELIOS with a combined ceiling value of $500,000,000. Through this award, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) will procure research, development, technical, and engineering services to support DIA Directorate for Science & Technology missions. Work will be performed at contractor facilities and at government facilities in the National Capital Region with a start date of Sept. 15, 2018 and an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2028. The HELIOS contract was awarded through a full and open solicitation and nine offers were received. Each company will receive a $10,000 minimum guarantee. Task Orders (TO) will be issued competitively under this ID/IQ, which will allow for the following TO contract types: firm-fixed-price; fixed-price, level of effort term; fixed-price incentive, includes firm and successive targets; fixed-price-award-fee; cost-plus-incentive-fee; cost-plus-award-fee; cost-plus-fixed-fee term and completion; and time-and-material, or labor hour lines. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

AMSEC LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-18-D-4017); Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N64498-18-D-4018); Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N64498-18-D-4019); General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Virginia (N64498-18-D-4020); and Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N64498-18-D-4021), are awarded cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contracts with firm-fixed-price ordering provisions for engineering and technical services to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division’s hull, mechanical and electrical modernization programs. AMSEC LLC will receive $337,933,499; Delphinus Engineering Inc. will receive $356,681,184; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc. will receive $385,896,145; General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. will receive $367,206,298; and Q.E.D. Systems Inc. will receive $360,558,151. Work is expected to be performed at various Navy bases, shipyards, repair facilities and contractor facilities, both inside and outside the continental US. The work under this multiple-award contract will contain a five-year ordering period and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $4,857,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,400,000 will also be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with nine offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Schuyler Lines Navigation Co., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $16,425,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Far East Tanker SLNC Goodwill. The vessel will be capable of carrying a minimum of 310,000 barrels of clean petroleum products within the vessel’s natural segregation in designated cargo tanks with double-valve isolation to be used in support in the Far East Region. This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods, and one 11-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $85,271,043. Work will be performed at sea, starting Oct. 31, 2018, and is expected to be completed Oct. 30, 2019. If all options are exercised, performance will continue through Aug. 31, 2023. Working capital contract funds in the amount of $16,425,000 are obligated for fiscal 2019 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This was a full and open competition, with five offers received. The Military Sealift Command is the contracting activity (N3220518C3518).

