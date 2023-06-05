MD Won’t Send Guard to Southern Border

The governors of Virginia, West Virginia, and South Carolina joined a growing list of Republican leaders sending their state National Guard soldiers or other state law enforcement officers to the US border with Mexico, reports Military Times. Gov. Wes Moore (D) said last week that “Maryland’s not doing that,” reports NBC4 News. “Right now, what Maryland is doing — Maryland is focusing on public safety here. Maryland is focusing on our schools here. Maryland is focusing on the myriad of challenges and the myriad of opportunities that we have here in the state of Maryland …,” the governor told Telemundo 44.

An F-16 aircraft heading to intercept an unresponsive small aircraft in the Washington, DC, area created a loud boom heard by residents across the region around 3pm Sunday, reports WTOP News. NORAD officials said an F-16 fighter aircraft from had been deployed to intercept an unresponsive Cessna Citation. The Cessna crashed a short time later in Montebello, VA, near the George Washington National Forest.

Aggressive drivers beware. St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputies are regularly patrolling the Route 235 corridor during the morning and evening commutes to and from NAS Pax River, reports The BayNet. Officers are on the lookout for speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving. “These are roadways; they are not raceways,” St. Mary’s Sheriff Steve Hall said.

Future F-35 cooling needs are unknown as the Defense Department eyes engine upgrades, according to a Government Accountability Office audit. Defense News reports that GAO said it’s difficult to predict how long the planned upgrades to the F-35′s power and thermal management system, or PTMS, and engines will be effective, though the fifth-generation fighter is expected to fly for another 50 years.

1945 examines how the US Air Force’s F-35 fighter will fly until 2070. The jet will likely thrive with its sensing, ISR, computing, and weapons attack advantages for many years into the future.

The first East Coast operational F-35B Lightning II has landed at Cherry Point Air Station in North Carolina, reports carolinacoastonline.com. The VMFA-542 JSF squadron will be one of the US Marine Corps’ first East Coast operational F-35 squadrons.

GEN Daniel Hokanson told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee that recent National Guard reforms will prevent any major breach of classified military information in the future, reports Military Times. “I’m very confident this will never happen again,” said Hokanson, head of the National Guard Bureau. Jack Teixeira, a cybersecurity journeyman for the Air National Guard, was charged in April sharing classified information through a social media server. Last week, a federal judge granted a request from one of Teixeira’s lawyers to withdraw from the case, reports Fox News. While the attorney withdrew from the case, there are other federal public defenders still representing Teixeira.

Robert Birchum, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for storing files with classified information at his Florida home, reports CNN. Birchum pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawfully possessing and retaining classified documents relating to national defense, according to a DOJ news release.

Fort Bragg has been named Fort Liberty, reports The Fayetteville Observer. The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act mandated the name changes of DoD installations that commemorate the Confederacy. Early last month, Fort Benning in Georgia was rechristened Fort Moore, reports Army Times. The new name honors the late LT GEN Hal Moore and his wife Julia. For the first time, a military base was named in honor of a spouse, recognizing the full experience of military families, reports The New York Times.

The US Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment is preparing for a major role in the Philippines, reports Defense News. The unit will be part of the ongoing Force Design 2030 modernization effort that carry out the new Stand-In Forces operating concept, which calls for small Marine Corps units to pair with allies in the first island chain, which stretches from Japan’s East China Sea islands through the Philippines.

US DefSec Lloyd Austin called China’s refusal to meet with him “unfortunate,” reports Military Times. China said there would be no meeting between Austin and his Chinese counterpart at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit that both men were attending.

An illegal Chinese salvage operation is raiding two United Kingdom World War II warship wrecks off the coast of Malaysia for scrap steel, aluminum, and brass fittings, reports USNI News. “We are distressed and concerned at the apparent vandalism for personal profit of HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse. They are designated war graves,” reads a statement from The National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Selecting the Boeing P-8 Poseidon for Canada’s Multi-Mission Aircraft requirement would significantly benefit Canada, an independent study conducted by economists at Ottawa-based Doyletech Corp. finds. The study reveals that choosing the P-8 would generate nearly 3,000 jobs and contribute approximately $358 million in economic output to Canada annually, reports Skies magazine. “Boeing has partnered with Canadian companies for more than a century, and currently has over 550 Canadian suppliers across all provinces, including 81 suppliers to the P-8 program,” reads a Boeing news release.

The US Navy issued Boeing $200 million to keep its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet production line humming, reports USNI News. The long-lead contract for the Super Hornets comes after Congress added 20 Super Hornets to the Navy’s budget over the last two fiscal years – $977 million for 12 in FY2022 and $600 million for eight in FY23.

An F-5N training aircraft flying from Naval Air Station Key West, FL, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean last week, prompting the pilot to eject, reports Navy Times. The US Navy pilot of the Tiger II ejected roughly 25 miles from Boca Chica Field.

Four US Space Force missions will now be based in Colorado Springs, CO, a notable choice during a politicized battle over where to locate the permanent headquarters of the US Space Command, reports Fox 44 News. Colorado Springs, which houses the command’s temporary headquarters, was the Air Force’s preferred location, but Donald Trump, in the final days of his presidency, selected Alabama instead. Alabama won the formal ranking of potential headquarters’ candidates the Pentagon completed in 2021. But Colorado challenged that decision after Trump’s decision, reports AL.com.

NAS Pax River Emergency Services conducted a drill focused on aircraft mishap response at Webster Outlying Field on May 16, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle. The exercise aimed to test the abilities of various departments to respond to a simulated MV-22 aircraft accident resulting from a bird strike.

US military bases can no longer host drag shows, reports Military Times. DoD’s position that the shows are no longer permissible comes after repeated attacks by Republican lawmakers, who have accused the military of spending too much time on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion rather than preparing for war, reports Task & Purpose.

Personal-finance website WalletHub’s report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Military Retirees ranks Maryland at No. 7.

Maryland expands digital driver’s licenses, becoming the first state to offer them in Google Wallet, reports WTOP News. Last year, Maryland launched the mobile ID option for Apple Wallet, which is available on iPhones.

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $14,700,445 modification (P00005) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042119D0071). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued certified and qualified operational aircrew services in support of mission essential testing and evaluation of all manned air vehicles under the operational responsibility of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic/Pacific squadrons. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (94%); Pt. Mugu, California (5%); and China Lake, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a labor-hour, firm-fixed-price, and time-and-materials contract (HQ003423F0264) valued at $12,210,392 to provide information support services to the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), Other Defense Organizations Audit Remediation, and Sustainment (OARS). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,210,393 are being obligated at the time of award. The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $78,302,339. The purpose of OARS is to provide the Government with the necessary support and services to obtain and sustain an unmodified consolidated audit opinion and unmodified audit opinions of Other Defense Organizations’ financial statements and information systems. The contractor will provide corrective action plans in support of this goal. The work will be performed at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia; the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia; and the contractor office in Arlington, Virginia. The estimated contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $263,717,654 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001921C0723). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of AIM-9X missile production Lot 23 requirements to include: 571 AIM-9X Block II all up round tactical missiles (91: Navy, 257: Air Force, 223: Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers); 48 Block II captive air training missiles (38: Navy, 10: Air Force); 185 all-up-round containers (62: Navy, 67: Air Force, 56: FMS customers); 11 spare advanced optical target detectors (5: Navy, 6: Air Force); eight spare advanced optical target detector containers (2: Navy, 6: Air Force); 31 spare Block II guidance units (live battery) (21: Navy, 10: Air Force); 54 spare Block II captive air training missile guidance units (inert battery) (41: Navy, 13: Air Force); two Block I tactical sectionalization kits for the Air Force; seven Block II tactical sectionalization kits (4: Navy, 2: Air Force, 1: FMS customer); 10 Block II captive air training missile anti-tank missile sectionalization kits (9: Navy, 1: FMS customer); one support equipment for FMS customer; three other lot spare assets for the Navy, Air Force, and one FMS customer, as well as non-recurring engineering associated with Systems Improvement Program III transition to production activities. Work will be performed in North Logan, Utah (28.09%); Tucson, Arizona (21.64%); Linthicum Heights, Maryland (18.88%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (11.46%); Marietta, California (8.42%); Saint Albans, Vermont (7.75%); Ann Arbor, Michigan (1.44%); Warrington, Pennsylvania (1.22%); and various locations outside the continental US (1.1%) and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,413,162; fiscal 2021 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $139,381; fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,524,580; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $548,782; fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $456,289; fiscal 2022 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $190,841; fiscal 2023 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $98,450,714; fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,416,050; fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,485,155; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $100,092,700 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $7,042,769 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an $18,124,032 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00025) to contract FA7014-21-F-0108 for strategic plans and policy support services. This modification provides funding and exercises option year two to continue to provide technical, analytical, operational, programmatic and planning subject matter expertise support for Headquarters Air Force A10, and its component branches, as well as the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Branch missions. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, Hawaii and Germany, and if all options are exercised, work is expected to be completed Aug. 25, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,429,422 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force DC Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Oakwood Electronics LLC, Winchester, Virginia, was awarded a $49,454,600 cost-no-fee contract for common sensor radios in support of ongoing mission requirements for military grade self-healing mesh network radios. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 1, 2028. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-23-D-0003).

Inverness Technologies Inc., Annandale, Virginia, was awarded an $11,616,475 firm-fixed-price contract for Solider for Life Transition Assistance Program support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed on Fort Knox, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 3, 2023. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,616,475 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124D-23-C-0027).

Ellumen Inc., Silver Spring, Maryland, was awarded a $42,280,113 firm-fixed-price contract (HT9425-23-F-0178) for continuous service improvement contracted services to deliver outcome objectives in the form of working software; in the areas of training and testing; and adhere to full industry and federal standards and timeline for full implementation of LogiCole by November 2026, supporting artifact creation, reviews and updates, and user adoption steps/processes. Additionally, the sustainment of the production capabilities in the form of LogiCole and legacy applications will require timely, complete, and proactive responses in the areas of issue management, architecture, documentation, training, and independent verification and validation. Award was made as a small-business set-aside via General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule-Information Technology contract. The place of performance is Fort Detrick, Maryland. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated at the time of award. The US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 31, 2023)

