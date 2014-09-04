Mattingly Details Domestic Violence Policy

VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

AND

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE POLICY

Domestic violence is a serious problem across Maryland and in St. Mary’s County. There are over 15,000 reported domestic assaults reported in Maryland each year. St. Mary’s County alone averages over 600 domestic assaults each year, nearly all involve some type of alcohol or drug abuse.

As your State’s Attorney, I will emphasize the just disposition of all cases involving domestic violence. To that end, I promise that my office will do the following:

Ensure that victims of domestic violence know that they have a strong protector and advocate in the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Office; Keep victims of domestic violence informed of the progress of their case at each and every step; Evaluate investigative strategies and office policies to guarantee the fair administration of justice in these important cases; Reach out to appropriate government agencies, therapists, counselors, faith-based groups and other community resources to build a comprehensive plan on how to prevent domestic violence and deal with the consequences of those affected by domestic violence.

My office will also work with those who wish to repair the damage done to their families by domestic violence. I will consider alternatives to jailing those committing domestic violence if, and only if, the following occurs:

The victim wishes to work with the abuser in repairing the family unit; Both the victim and abuser pass a strenuous screening process to ensure that the victim has not been unduly pressured into agreeing to an alternative to jail; The abuser agrees to attend and complete all recommended drug/alcohol treatment, as well as a mandatory Abuse Prevention Program; The abuser has no prior convictions for domestic assault.

This renewed commitment to addressing domestic violence by providing protection to victims and offering the abuser the tools to change their habits and behavior, will help reduce domestic violence in St. Mary’s County. Moreover, it will help struggling families survive and thrive.

