LP Library Exhibit Teaches Kids About Money

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 13, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Library is hosting a traveling exhibit designed to teach kids and their families about money, thanks to a grant from the American Library Association and the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

Thinking Money for Kids is a new multimedia experience for children ages 7 to 11, as well as their parents, caregivers, and educators. The interactive exhibit uses games, activities, and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values, such as fairness, responsibility, and charitableness. Visit the library at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park to check out the exhibit.

Thinking Money for Kids Events

In addition to the exhibit, the library is hosting a number of events for kids of all ages to learn more about money.

Thinking Money: A Special Storytime

Friday, December 17, 10:30 am – Virtual Event

Are you thinking money? Join the library for a special time of song, dance, and stories all about dollars and cents. Zoom Storytime is designed with ages 2-6 in mind, but kids of all ages (and their grownup caregivers) are welcome. Register to receive the link for Thinking Money: A Special Storytime

Thinking Money Jeopardy! Financial Literacy Makes $ense

Thursday, December 30, 5 pm – Virtual Event

Compete with others and test your knowledge about financial subjects like budgeting, the money printing process, and other financial subjects to win Thinking Money Jeopardy! Intended for ages 13-18.

Register to receive the link for Thinking Money Jeopardy!

Piggy Bank Art Shop

Friday, January 7

It’s time to ham up your money skills to create the prettiest piggy bank in town. Ages 7-11 can bring their money smarts to the market to “purchase” art supplies from our virtual art shop. No purchase necessary to participate. All participants will receive a virtual credit of 5 LibBucks to pick out individually “priced” art supplies. Register with your email address to receive a special art shop order form and to receive a confirmation email of when your event kit is ready for pick up. Please submit all art supplies order forms by the December 14 deadline to allow for event kit assembly. To enter the Piggy Bank Pageant, submit a photo of your beautiful piggy bank and the amount you spent to create it to the library google form by January 21 to see your pig dazzle on screen.

Register to receive the Art Shop Order Form

Sensory Money Bag

Wednesday, January 12 – available at all St. Mary’s Library locations

Create a super, squishy, squashy sensory money bag. This is a fun way to introduce money to young children. Adults can create a super, squishy, squashy sensory money bag for children. Children will discover, sort, and isolate by name, plastic coins as they squish, squash and have fun exploring a bag filled with glitter, gel, and coins, all neatly sealed in a plastic bag for clean explorative play. This is a Take and Make Kit with an instructional video for putting bag together and using the bag to introduce early learners to money, while having loads of squishy fun.

Registration opens December 22

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org