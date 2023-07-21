July 31: Buy Local & Meet Clydesdales

Posted by Publisher on Friday, July 21, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Join the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) for an evening family-friendly entertainment July 31 from 5-8 pm hosted by Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales in Mechanicsville, MD.

This Buy Local Celebration will include over 30 vendors offering a true taste of Maryland’s summer bounty, discover creative local arts and crafts, and sip and savor artisanal beverages from Maryland’s wineries, distilleries, and breweries. Visit www.buylocalchallenge.com to learn more and reserve your tickets!

Admission is $5 (kids 6yrs. and under free). Tickets include a complimentary insulated shopping tote (with ice to keep your purchases fresh), 2 delicious tastings – experience the flavor of local oysters with Shore Thing Shellfish and scrumptious Blue Catfish bites perfectly prepared by the Chesapeake Chef Service and Maryland’s Best Seafood, a free raffle (must be present to win) with generously donated vendor prizes, carriage rides with the magnificent Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales and for the kids, rides with ‘Mary’s Go Round’ adorable ponies. Take a night off from cooking and choose from 4 local area food trucks – AZTK, Calvert Crabs, Sweet Blue Smoke and Mrs. Moo’s Corner Ice cream, onsite through the evening with a variety of mouthwatering menus, some featuring locally sourced ingredients to suit all tastes. And as you shop, sip and savor, relax a while in the shade of the hospitality tent to enjoy the view and be entertained with musical tales and legends of Southern Maryland’s heritage by the talented trio ‘Chaptico Songworks‘, featuring Dave Norris, Jeff Farias and Tammy Patrick. Join us for a fun farmers market-style event featuring Maryland farms and producers, artisans and crafters, live music, food trucks, and activities for the whole family! Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales is a working equestrian farm owned and operated by the Mast Family. The farm is well known for its magnificent Clydesdale horses and beautifully maintained wagons and carriages used for weddings, at public events around the state, and famously for the delivery of the White House Christmas Tree! Suttler Post Farm generously opens its doors to support the local community for charitable occasions and fundraisers and offers tours and carriage rides with their team of 8 Clydesdales.

YOUR TICKET INCLUDES: – Browse & purchase from 35 + local farms, food, artisanal beverages, and artisans – Buy Local Celebration Insulated Tote Bag (first 900 ticket holders) – Live music from ‘Chaptico Songworks’, featuring Dave Norris, Jeff Farias, and Tammy Patrick. – Carriage rides with the Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales (from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) – Mary’s Go Round Pony rides for kids (from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) – One oyster tasting, One catfish tasting (while supplies last) – Free raffle (prizes donated by vendors, must be present to win) TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE: Food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages. Please support our vendors and food trucks.