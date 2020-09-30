Join Community Conversations on Race

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Join the St. Mary’s County Library for virtual events to engage in conversations and learn from fellow community members. Community partners for the series include NAACP Unit 7025, Community Mediation of St. Mary’s, Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, and St. Mary’s County’s Museum Division.

Acrylic Painting with Monet Brady

Local artist Monet Brady will virtually guide participants in creating acrylic paintings. During this time, there will be a Q&A with her to talk about her experience in the art world and how her race may have affected it. Fridays at 6 pm

Register for the October 23 session

Register for the October 30 session

Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open House

Watch online as the museum division takes us on a tour of the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. Learn about life in the schoolhouse, and how it contrasts with the white schools of the day. Monday, October 12, at 6 pm

The program will air on Facebook.

Seeing Beauty in Each Other

Panel will be discussing artist Titus Kaphar’s TED talk: “How can beauty open our hearts to difficult conversations?” Panelists knowledgeable in diversity and the arts will offer their perspectives on how we can talk meaningfully to each other about the racial issues brought out in Kaphar’s art. The TED talk will be shown as part of the program, and participants will be able to participate through chat. Thursday, October 15, at 7 pm

Register to receive the link to the event.

Desegregation in St. Mary’s County

Join this live online discussion with community members as they talk about their experiences during desegregation. Monday, October 26, at noon

Register to receive the link to the event.

Be an Unlikely Ally

Panel will discuss equity consultant Nita Mosby Tyler’s TED talk: “Want a more just world? Be an unlikely ally.” Panelists knowledgeable about conflict resolution and mediation will offer their perspectives on how we can better talk about racial issues by sharing our stories and speaking up for anyone we encounter who is suffering from injustice. The TED talk will be shown as part of this program, and participants will be able to participate through chat. Thursday, November 12, at 7 pm

Register to receive the link to the event.

Book discussion: In Relentless Pursuit of an Education

For American Education Week, we are discussing the local history book In Relentless Pursuit of an Education. In their own words, residents of St. Mary’s County, MD, tell of the separate and unequal black schools that existed until the county complied with Brown v. Board of Education in 1967. The virtual discussion will feature students whose experiences are in the book and guest speakers from the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions who will talk about their experience interviewing former students of segregated schools. Tuesday, November 17, at 7 pm

Register to receive the link to the book discussion.

Photo credit: pexels.com