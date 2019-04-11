Japan’s 1st F-35 Crashes in Pacific

The first F-35 assembled in Japan crashed Tuesday, reports Reuters. The jet was less than a year old with a total of 280 hours in the air; it had been aloft 28 minutes Tuesday before contact was lost. This is the second F-35 to crash since the jet’s first flight in 2006 and could reignite concern about the F-35 having only one engine.

Two more veterans commit suicide at VA hospitals, reports Military Times. This weekend, at separate Veterans Affairs facilities in Georgia, the two suicides continued an alarming trend. Between October 2017 and November 2018, 19 veterans died by suicide on the grounds of VA medical facilities, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Acting DefSec Patrick Shanahan predicts an expanded military role at the US southern border, reports Military Times. “We’re still working with DHS to understand, enduring wise, what’s the best fit and role for us and how do we help make sure that DHS can stand up the right capability,” he said.

Australia to buy weapons and decoys for F-35As and Super Hornets for use in “densely contested” environments, reports IHS Jane’s 360.

Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith (D-WA), will only release half the Navy’s $158 million request to fix Lockheed’s new helicopter. Before approving the other $79 million, Smith wants a report from the Marines and Pentagon’s test office regarding progress on solving the most significant problem, ingestion of exhaust gas back into one of the heavy lift helicopter’s three engines.

USCG Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz says Coast Guard readiness is at a “tipping point,” reports USNI News. Unlike the other military services, the Coast Guard has not received budgetary relief to eliminate its maintenance backlog and keep cutters on patrol and helicopters flying or to address aging infrastructure problems pier-side.

The Navy and Army urge sailors and soldiers to take the housing survey, reports Military Times. The survey was directed by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson as a result of recent concerns about conditions of housing across all service branches.

A unit will soon deploy to South Korea with the newest night vision devices that can take troops from “marksman to expert,” reports Army Times. The binocular device includes thermal imaging and connects to the soldier’s weapon with a camera and sight picture that feeds into the goggle display.

The George and Barbara Bush Foundation wants retiring Air Force One for a museum, reports Air Force Times, seeking a permanent loan of the Boeing VC-25A Air Force One set for retirement in 2025 for a permanent exhibit at the late president’s museum at Texas A&M.

Juneau officials seek cost-effective ideas to remove a tugboat stranded in the channel next to the city, reports Navy Times. The Port of Juneau’s has requested information on removal, salvage or disposal of the 107-foot tugboat Lumberman.

Air Force improves new inspection plan for KC-46s, paving the way for deliveries to restart, reports Defense News.

Contracts:

Johnson Controls Government Systems LLC, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $17,732,106 firm-fixed-price modification to a task order under previously awarded contract N39430-16-1825 to repair the Naval Station Norfolk steam distribution system to ensure the efficient operation of the cogeneration plant installed under this Energy Savings Performance Contract task order within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility. The work is to remove and replace existing steam piping in the vicinity of Pier 3T and Pier 4 near the Gate 5 area, and to insulate exposed bare steam piping, valves and fittings at 128 locations at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. After award of this modification, the total cumulative task order value will be increased to $203,818,590. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2020. The Energy Policy Act of 1992 authorizes agencies to use private financing to fulfill its requirements for energy savings performance contracts for project implementation. For this project, Naval Station Norfolk has agreed to pay for the costs of services and construction from project financing which will be obtained by Johnson Controls Government Systems LLC. NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Alion – IPS Corp., Burr Ridge, Illinois, is awarded a $24,913,704 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-0015 to exercise options for professional support services for the Naval Sea Systems Command’s deputy commander for surface warfare (SEA 21). Work includes professional support services in the areas of program management, administrative support, surface ship modernization, inactive ships, surface ships readiness, surface training systems, business and financial management, records management and information technology support. This contract will ensure that the fleet undergoes a multitude of upgrades which will provide for the continuation of system capabilities and readiness. The contract will ensure the OPNAV Surface Training Master Plan and the Navy Training System Plan requirements are fulfilled for validating all surface training systems procured and managed by participating acquisition resource managers. This contract also ensures that budgeting, financial management and business processes are executed to provide support and respond to fleet life cycle requirements for in-service mine warfare, surface combatant, amphibious, auxiliary and command classes of ships. Finally, this contract provides management expertise for accessibility, storage and manipulation of electronic records, as well as cataloguing and storing classified records up to the secret level. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (55 percent); Norfolk, Virginia (19 percent); San Diego, California (17 percent); Mayport, Florida (2 percent); Manama, Bahrain (1 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (1 percent); Sasebo, Japan (1 percent), and various places inside and outside the continental US below one percent (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2019. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $24,913,704 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (W81XWH-19-D-0006); American Purchasing Services LLC, Miramar, Florida (W81XWH-19-D-0007); The Lighthouse for the Blind, St. Louis, Missouri (W81XWH-19-D-0008); and TQM LLC, St. Charles, Missouri (W81XWH-19-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $225,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sets, kits and outfits. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2024. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Fairfield, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, bridge contract for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a nine-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, with a Jan. 8, 2020, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriate is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E319D0005).

