The Patuxent Partnership is co-hosting an event in Washington, DC, that will focus on the effects of climate change on the US Navy, especially in the Arctic.

The 8th Symposium on the Impacts of an Ice-Diminishing Arctic on Naval and Maritime Operations is set for July 17 and 18, 2019. The two-day event will feature experts who will be speaking on Arctic marine operations, ocean and environmental issues, policy, science, law, and governance. People who attend the symposium will learn about the impacts of an ice-diminishing Arctic Ocean on transportation by water, resource development, scientific research, federal, state, local, and international operations, and the implications of policy in the rapidly evolving Arctic

The Impacts of an Ice-Diminishing Arctic on Naval and Maritime Operations symposium is co-hosted by the US Arctic Research Commission, the Wilson Center’s Polar Institute, the US National Ice Center, The Patuxent Partnership, and St. Mary’s College of Maryland. It will be held at the Ronald Reagan Building Amphitheater, which is located at 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004.

The symposium will be webcast and recorded, and a reception will be held at the end of the first day of the event.

Those who participate are invited to present posters on science, technology, operations, or other related subjects.

RSVP for the event online.

For more information on submitting posters for the event, check here or contact LTJG Bryan Brasher.

Information from symposia in years past, including speakers, video clips, and presentations, is available here.

Up to date agenda details are all available online.

