Hubcaps Headline 2 Fundraisers/1 Night – Nov. 9

The Fabulous Hubcaps Show of 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s rock and roll will headline a fundraiser for two fabulous organizations: Sugar Faces Rescue and Warfighter Advance.

RSVP today for the show Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 5 to 10 pm at the Holiday Inn Solomons Conference Center and Marina at 155 Holiday Drive, Solomons, MD 20688.

Tickets are $50 each and must be purchased by November 1, 2019. Tickets will not be sold on the premises and will go quickly! Call 410-474-2958 for tickets or mail your request to: Sugar Faces Rescue, P.O. Box 1550, Lexington Park, MD 20653

The evening includes a three-course dinner with a cash bar with wines, beer, and signature cocktails. In addition to The Fabulous Hubcaps Show, Rockin Elvis, and Reggie the Magician will perform. The evening also offers a Silent Auction and a Raffle with great prizes!

The proceeds of this very special evening go toward two incredible nonprofit organizations headquartered in Southern Maryland:

Warfighter Advance is a nonprofit headquartered in Patuxent River, MD. The 501(c)3 organization is committed to successfully reintegrating every Warfighter, ensuring their post-deployment life is characterized by pride, productivity, healthy relationships, continued service, and advocacy for the same outcomes for their fellow service members.

Warfighter Advance changes the trajectory of the warfighter’s post-deployment life, so that rather than an existence characterized by an endless cycle of mental illness diagnoses, medications, medical appointments and disappointments, the warfighter has a life characterized by pride, productivity, healthy relationships, continued service, and advocacy for the same outcomes for their fellow service members.

The core program, ADVANCE 7-Day™ welcomes Warfighters who are struggling with what is typically known as “PTSD,” with or without a formal diagnosis. Other post-deployment “mental illness” labels or problems such as anxiety, depression, adjustment disorder, anger, and mTBI are also considered. All referrals are self-referrals. No paperwork documenting “mental illness” is required or accepted. The ADVANCE™ welcomes Warfighters who have been treated by traditional psychiatric methods, as well as Warfighters who have been struggling on their own to reintegrate or deal with their operational traumas. We welcome Warfighters who are discouraged because nothing that has been offered to them has helped, as well as those who have self-medication or substance abuse problems. We do not limit enrollment to OIF/OEF or any other conflict, operation, or specific set of dates.

Sugar Faces Senior Dog Rescue of Southern Maryland is a non-profit organization with a vision of a life of quality and dignity for all senior dogs.

Sugar Faces matches abandoned senior dogs in Southern Maryland with loving families, providing a lifetime of encouragement and support. It’s mission is to match abandoned senior dogs in Southern Maryland to loving families while providing a lifetime of encouragement and support.

The financial implications of rescuing a senior is often prohibitive to many adopters. To help bridge the gap between a senior dog in need of a home and a loving family looking to adopt a senior, Sugar Faces Senior Dog Rescue offers a Forever Foster program where shelter dogs are placed into an approved rescue home and if the family needs assistance with covering the costs of veterinary care, the organization pays vet costs for the life of the dog. Their ability to offer forever fostering is contingent upon their budget and projected philanthropic support, but in their five years of operations, they have not had to deny care, when requested, for any of the seniors in their forever foster program.

Sherman, a rescued Senior Dachshund in the Sugar Faces forever foster program, was recently featured on Animal Planet’s Dog Bowl II, in advance of the 2019 Superbowl. After scoring two touchdowns in a move now called “the pylon prance” Sherman was named MVP and will be headed to New York in October as he tries his moves in Dog Bowl III. Sherman will also be featured in the winter issue of Modern Dog magazine as he serves as an “ambassador” spreading the news of what a great addition a Senior Dog can be to your family. Of the 25 dogs currently In the Sugar Faces network, 13 are being forever fostered and their lifetime of vet care will be paid by the generous support of the community.

“Senior dogs should not spend their final days in a shelter,” says Melissa Carnes, founder of Sugar Faces Rescue. “Forever fostering is a wonderful, and proven, way to simply connect a need to a solution. Together we are making a difference locally while taking the opportunity to share the benefits of Senior Dog Rescue nationally.”

“This is such a fun way for our community to come together and help keep these nonprofits successful,” said Sandy Hunt, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s a chance for all of us to come together and share the camaraderie that both of these organizations represent. Plus there will be great food, these are great acts, all at a great price for two great causes. It’s going to be a great evening.”

Sponsorships are available. Contact Ms. Hunt at 301-938-0548 for details.