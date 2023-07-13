Hoyer Supports Firefighter Cancer Registry

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer and other congressional colleagues introduced legislation last month to reauthorize the Firefighter Cancer Registry and increase to $5.5 million the authorization funding level through 2028.

Mr. Hoyer (D-MD) was joined by Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. (NJ), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), and Mike Bost (IL) in making the announcement.

Created in 2018 by legislation co-led by Congressman Pascrell, the Firefighter Cancer Registry is the largest effort ever undertaken to understand and reduce the risk of cancer among US firefighters. Companion legislation will be introduced in the US Senate by Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

“As a co-chair and longtime member of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus and as one of the cosponsors of the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act back in 2018, I join in calling for the reauthorization of that crucial legislation in the 118th Congress,” Rep. Hoyer said. “Our firefighters put their lives in danger to ensure the safety of their neighbors and communities. Congress ought to do everything it can to understand the risks that firefighters face as they fulfill their essential mission. That includes monitoring and studying long-term threats to firefighters’ health, including cancer and other service-related conditions. The Firefighter Cancer Registry represents the largest effort ever undertaken to understand and reduce risk of cancer among US firefighters and ensures that we have the data necessary to understand these hidden dangers and to develop new strategies to protect our firefighters. I urge all my colleagues to reauthorize this critical program and provide the CDC with the resources it needs to maintain this vital registry.”

“Cancer is the greatest threat fire fighters, and we must do everything we can to end the scourge of this horrible disease. The National Firefighter Cancer Registry plays an important role in our fight against cancer by helping us gather the data needed to identify trends, risk factors, and other details that guide our cancer prevention, detection, and treatment efforts. The IAFF was proud to work with Representative Pascrell and Senator Menendez in establishing the Registry several years ago, and we applaud them for their continued work to strengthen and expand this Registry. The IAFF urges Congress to reauthorize the National Firefighter Cancer Registry and ensure we have the data needed to eliminate cancer from the fire service,” said Edward A. Kelly, general president of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

