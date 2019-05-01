Hoyer Meets With Groups in 5th District

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer met with personnel from the Charles County Soil Conservation District last month to discuss how best to address environmental issues facing Maryland’s Fifth District. The congressman’s visit was held shortly after Earth Day. He also meet with other groups in the region over the course of several days last week.

“I enjoyed [the April 25] tour of the Charles County Soil Conservation District’s facility in Waldorf,” Congressman Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said. “As we recognize Earth Day, it is important that we continue to take action to protect our environment. I appreciated learning more about the critical work the Soil Conservation District is doing with partners throughout the community to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and other natural resources.

“Climate change has a real effect on communities throughout the Fifth District,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I applaud the work of the Charles County Soil Conservation District in Southern Maryland. I will continue to work with them and other community stakeholders to ensure Congress is actively working to address the needs of farmers and protect the natural resources in our state.”

Recently, the Charles County Soil Conservation District received $42,000 in grant funding from the Chesapeake Bay Trust to support environmental programs.

The day before, the Charles County Health Department in White Plains hosted a roundtable discussion on health care. Congressman Hoyer joined a group of people to talk about how important it is to lower prescription drug costs and protect Marylanders who have pre-existing conditions.

On April 23, Mr. Hoyer joined Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux for a roundtable with students to discuss a range of issues, including college affordability and support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“I was pleased to meet with Dr. Breaux and students from Bowie State University,” the congressman said. “As Congress prepares to reauthorize the Higher Education Act, it’s important to hear directly from students about the issues they face in pursuing higher education. Ensuring higher education is accessible to more students is an issue of critical concern to many students at Bowie State University, and throughout our state. I appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from students about the issues they care about, including student loans, simplifying the FAFSA process and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

“Supporting students of color and HBCUs is an important priority for me in Congress,” he continued. “As the oldest HBCU in Maryland, Bowie State University prepares thousands of students each year for success in our communities. I join in thanking Dr. Breaux and the student leaders at Bowie State University for their leadership.”

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.