On an afternoon in late May, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Congresswoman Barbara Lee of California, chairwoman of the Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity; and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Texas, vice chairwoman on Urban Poverty, toured a Mary’s Center and the Judith P. Hoyer Early Learning Hub in Mr. Hoyer’s district. After they visited the Learning Centers, the lawmakers participated in a roundtable discussion with stakeholders on the work they’ve been doing to serve Maryland families.

“I was glad to welcome Congresswomen Lee and Garcia to Prince George’s County this afternoon to see the important work being done in our community by the Mary’s Center and Judy Center,” said Congressman Hoyer after the visits. Mr. Hoyer went on to say that the centers’ comprehensive approach to education helps to address some of the most significant issues faced by the state’s families, from poverty to access to health care to lack of opportunity. “I appreciated learning more about the programs available for adults and children and how both the Mary’s Center and the Judy Center are supporting adults and children in the Fifth District and can serve as a model for other communities.”

Congresswoman Lee said her trip to visit the Learning Center was perfectly timed, and especially important now.

“Every family deserves good-paying work, quality child care, and healthy food. This visit to Prince George’s County is an opportunity to see the struggles that everyday families face, and bring proven, effective ideas back to Washington to help break the cycle of poverty,” she said.

Congresswoman Garcia had traveled from Texas for the visit because she knows that the issues faced by families across America are all the same: they need access to health care, jobs, and opportunities.

“It is wonderful to see organizations like Mary’s Center and Judy Center dedicated to addressing the concerns of their neighbors and delivering on these issues,” Congresswoman Garcia said. “Their service is a testament to the communities they represent, and I hope others will have the opportunity to learn from the important work they are doing.”

Mary’s Center offers health care and social services for adults, regardless of their ability to pay, at eight locations in the Washington, DC, region. Judith P. Hoyer Early Learning Hub, most commonly called Judy Centers, are early childhood resource centers named after Congressman Hoyer’s late wife. Judy Centers offer comprehensive education and support services for children 5 and younger and their families throughout Maryland.

Launched in 2013, the Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity works to raise the awareness of members of Congress and the American people about the ongoing crisis of poverty, the positive human and economic impacts of effective poverty alleviation programs, and the need for a national effort to eradicate the issue. The task force consults frequently with key stakeholders to develop support for strategies that can eradicate poverty.

